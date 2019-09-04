Help for tapping into on-farm water management

GRAIN crop productivity can be affected by surface and sub-surface water, and upcoming workshops in Western Australia's southern cropping regions will demonstrate how growers can make a positive difference through on-farm water management.

South Coast Natural Resource Management (South Coast NRM), on behalf of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), is delivering three one-day workshops addressing on-farm water management.

Lizzie von Perger, GRDC grower relations manager - west, said surface and sub-surface water management was a key constraint to production that had been raised by growers at GRDC Regional Cropping Solutions Network (RCSN) Open Forums.

"The workshops are aimed at growers, advisers and industry, and will include an informative morning session with speakers and question time," Ms von Perger said.

"After lunch there is the opportunity to visit a local farm to see and discuss the water management practices of local grain growers.

Participants will hear from three experts:

John Ruprecht from Western Land and Water Consulting will speak about the importance of managing surface water, management options, planning, monitoring and maintenance.

Henry Hamilton from Precision Cropping Technologies will talk about collecting good farm data, digital elevation models and mapping, drain design and implementation.

John Simons and Buddy Wheaton from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will provide a rundown on legal responsibilities, notice of intent to drain, off-site impacts, who to contact and where to get information.

The free-of-charge workshops kick off in Esperance on Tuesday, September 17, followed by Cranbrook on Thursday, September 19, and Williams on Friday, September 20.

Workshops commence at 8.30am with doors opening at 8am for registration.

The events conclude at 3pm and all events include morning tea, lunch and a workshop booklet to take home.