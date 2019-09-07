AFGRI delighted to take out the top field days award

MAJOR John Deere dealership group AFGRI Equipment took out the Most Outstanding Exhibitor award at last week's Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

According to the company's marketing and small ag manager Jacques Coetzee, the company expanded its display with two extra blocks to showcase its large product range, which also now includes John Deere Industrial products.

A total of 20 staff manned the display aided by six product supplier representatives.

"We were very happy with the event and the extra size provided a great focal point for farmers to browse through our product range," Mr Coetzee said.

Another major award, the best new release of a self-propelled machine, was won by CLAAS Harvest Centre (CHC), which unveiled its new CLAAS 8800 Lexion combine harvester.

According to CHC's national product manager (Lexion) Steve Reeves, the new model represents the biggest technological changes made by CLAAS since the Lexion was first introduced in 1995.

"It now sets the standard in modern header technology," he said.

"It has a new heart which provides a variety of production benefits in a variety of crop conditions."

Other award winners:

Best emerging technology: ARB 4x4 Accessories.

Best new release, implements: Schinkel Hayrakes.

Best new release, allied equipment: Berrima Engineering.

Best lifestyle and leisure: Solarfruit.

Best motoring award: Polaris Sales Australia.