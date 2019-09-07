Co-operatives celebrate 100th anniversary

CO-OPERATIVES WA held a sit down dinner to celebrate 100 years of service to the co-operative sector at The University of WA's (UWA) University Club last Saturday, with members from a diverse range of industries in attendance.
Members of the State's co-operatives from Esperance to Kununurra and everywhere in between dressed up for the special occasion which included the launch of the book
'Let Our Co-operative Spirit Stand', written by UWA Centre for Western Australian History associate director, Dr Bruce Baskerville.
Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT attended and took these pictures.