Co-operatives celebrate 100th anniversary

CO-OPERATIVES WA held a sit down dinner to celebrate 100 years of service to the co-operative sector at The University of WA's (UWA) University Club last Saturday, with members from a diverse range of industries in attendance.

Members of the State's co-operatives from Esperance to Kununurra and everywhere in between dressed up for the special occasion which included the launch of the book

'Let Our Co-operative Spirit Stand', written by UWA Centre for Western Australian History associate director, Dr Bruce Baskerville.

Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT attended and took these pictures.

Jayson Goldson (left), Stephen Pragnell, Jane Rogers, Anita Sullivan and Digby Willmott, Cunderdin Farmers Co-operative.

Peter and Jocelyn Antonio, Westonia Community Co-operative with Elizabeth and Desmond Lord, Gascoyne Water Co-operative.

Darren West (left), Agricultural Region MLC and Wally Newman, CBH Group chairman.

Emma and Wes Smith, Capricorn Society Ltd.