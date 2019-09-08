Farm in the well regarded area of Cranbrook

SUKEY Hill is seven kilometres east of Cranbrook, just north of Salt River Road.

The property is set very high in the landscape with fantastic views of the plains to the north.

This undulating country has soil types which are mainly medium duplex loams with some lighter sandier loams.

Original vegetation was wandoo, yate and mallee and the annual average rainfall is 450 millimetres.

The property is fully developed with about 303.5 hectares being arable/croppable, a further 20.2ha of parkland clearing with the remainder being shade, shelter and tree areas.

The farm has a good fertiliser history with excellent pastures being mainly clover dominant.

There are 1400 breeding ewes with lambs at foot on the property.

Stock water is considered very reliable with seven good dams supplying seven paddocks.

The fencing is Ringlock with steel and timber posts and is in good condition.

The infrastructure includes a 15 metre x 10m steel framed, fully enclosed shed.

There is a set of portable sheep yards adjoining the shed, a 65.3 tonne elevated silo and a 5000 litre rainwater tank.

This property has been well managed as a predominantly livestock enterprise with minimal cropping.

It is in good heart and well worth an inspection.

Price: $1.4m

Location: Cranbrook

Area: 389.3ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA