Premium mixed farm is going to auction

THE adage 'location, location, location' immediately comes to mind when considering the latest property listed for sale by Elders real estate agent Jeff Douglas, Narrogin.

Located right between Cuballing and Narrogin, Springhill Farms has long been respected by the locals who recognise the property as one of the choicest farming blocks around.

Held by the owners for about 20 years, Springhill Farms has been managed as a mainly sheep enterprise with about 450 hectares placed under crop most years, including 2019.

Throughout the current owners' tenure on the property, fencing has been installed and maintained to provide for easy and convenient management of sheep, including the use of laneways where appropriate.

Wide gateways have been installed to provide access for modern farming machinery to enable the cropping program to continue as it rotates across much of the farm every few years.

Water supplies on the farm are provided from numerous dams, several soaks and a connection to scheme water on one of the lots.

As one would expect from a property named Springhill, water has never been a problem over the past 20 years.

The property consists of 18 lots featuring a range of topography from loamy fertile valleys, to duplex soil slopes with occasional hilltops from where vistas over the property can be enjoyed.

The large, comfortable five-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead has been built on one of the hills from where long range views can be enjoyed while relaxing by the pool.

Additional accommodation for guests or staff is provided near the main house and a lockable general purpose shed which caters for smaller items of machinery and vehicles.

For many years the owners of Springhill Farms have operated a successful fertiliser and feed supply business from the large depot shed on the property.

This portion of the property will be retained by the owners and neither it nor the business is currently for sale.

Customers of the business can rest assured the current management will continue once the farmland has been sold.

With current strong demand for quality farmland in reliable areas, potential buyers are urged to contact selling agent Mr Douglas to arrange a private inspection of the property and to obtain further details including maps of the farm.

When asked about the standout features of the property Mr Douglas said, "the most surprising attribute of the property is the ratio of arable land".

"There is not much bush within the boundaries and the property is more open and practical to farm than it looks from the road."

Price: Auction Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Cuballing Agricultural Hall at 11am

Location: Cuballing

Area: 1145ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate