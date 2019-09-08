Large scale mixed farming at Lake Grace

GLENCAIRN is a turn-key farming operation well set up for 2020.

With a sustainable rotation of cereals, pastures and oilseeds, the property is in very good heart and well worth consideration.

Glencairn is about 30 kilometres north west of Newdegate and 50km north east of Lake Grace.

The main business centre of Albany is about 290km south west and the Perth metropolitan area is about 380km to the north west.

The property is described as undulating to flat with valleys running into a drainage system.

The majority of soil types include medium sands over gravel with some areas of loams and lighter sands and a gravel base.

A portion of the property has been Reefinated with four passes.

The property operates a large farming enterprise with ample infrastructure commensurate to the operation, including two shearing sheds, large machinery storage sheds, a fully enclosed workshop/machinery shed, hay/fertiliser shed, three sets of excellent sheep yards and 10 silos from 32.7 tonnes to 73.5t capacities.

The main homestead is an excellent four-bedroom, two-bathroom, double brick and rendered Colorbond residence.

Built circa 1966, recent extensive renovations makes this residence a valuable asset on the property.

The house features a main bedroom with an ensuite, spacious living area, lounge room, study, games room, decked entertaining area, double enclosed garage and carport with a storage shed.

It is fully insulated and has a solar hot water system with an electric booster.

The second residence is a serviceable three-bedroom, steel framed transportable home.

Built in 1986, this residence has evaporative air-conditioning, an electric hot water system and a garage.

Glencairn and associated satellite blocks comprise an excellent mix of high quality, reliable soil types with an excellent fertiliser and ameliorant history providing a solid nutrient base.

Many of the pastures have had 100 kilograms per hectare of super applied for most years, with all paddocks having had lime applied as required.

The property has enjoyed consistent rainfall records for many years.

The average annual rainfall is in the 325 to 350 millimetre range, with the majority falling in the winter months of April to October.

Pastures comprise a solid medic and clover base which provide valuable fodder during winter and spring growing periods, supporting the current flock of 2600 Merinos with prime lambs running to a peak of 3500 head.

The property is subdivided by 30 paddocks with an excellent laneway system for the movement of machinery and livestock.

Most of the fences are in good condition comprising mainly of Ringlock on steel posts with the odd area on wooden posts.

The owners have undertaken a fencing program over the past 10 years, with a large percentage of the property having fencing in near new condition.

The owners are wishing to retire from farming and offer the property for genuine sale as a whole or as the following individual parcels:

Glencairn, of 1158 hectares and titles 605, 615, 151, 154 and 781;

The Block, measuring 1719.4ha with titles 544 and 545;

Curwoods, spanning 1055.3ha on title number 1.

Jones, covering 452.9ha on title 127.

Price: Offers closing Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 12 noon unless sold prior

Location: Buniche via Lake Grace

Area: 4385.6ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts

Contact: Garry Prater 0429 651 249