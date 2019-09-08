Home is priced for serious consideration

THIS three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with jarrah flooring has been lovingly lived in from the start.

However, it is now time to be passed on to the next person and at such a low price, the new owner will have the opportunity to tweak a few things to make this property their own and great again.

Although a little dated, the house is very comfortable and has been well looked after over the years.

There is an open fireplace, ceiling fans and two wall-mounted air-conditioners, which help to keep a regular temperature all year.

There is also a double carport, large sunroom and a convenient storeroom under the main roof.

The floors are covered with lino and carpet, but with a little effort, the jarrah floorboards throughout could be revealed to bring some great character to the home.

The house sits in the elevated corner of this massive 7364 square metre block, which gradually slopes down to the winter-fed Nokaneena Brook.

The land is cleared and could be transformed into a great childrens' play area, garden or whatever takes your fancy.

This is a great opportunity to secure a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on a large block in Northampton at an entry level price.

Price: $100,000

Location: Northampton

Area: 7364sqm

Agent: Primaries Real Estate