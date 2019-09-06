Organics Australia celebrates in style | PHOTOS

Events
The cream of Sydney's foodies turned out this week for a special luncheon to celebrate Australian Organic Awareness Month.

  • Elle Halliwell. Photo: Anna Kucera

    Elle Halliwell. Photo: Anna Kucera

  • Liv Kaplan and Shannon Rosie. Photo: Anna Kucera

    Liv Kaplan and Shannon Rosie. Photo: Anna Kucera

  • Taryn Williams and Maddy King. Photo: Anna Kucera

    Taryn Williams and Maddy King. Photo: Anna Kucera

  • Teigan Nash and Jules Sebastian. Photo: Anna Kucera

    Teigan Nash and Jules Sebastian. Photo: Anna Kucera

  • Zoe Marshall and Jules Sebastian. Photo: Anna Kucera

    Zoe Marshall and Jules Sebastian. Photo: Anna Kucera

  • Australian Organics chief executive Niki Ford and ambassador Elle Halliwell. Photo: Robyn Ainsworth

    Australian Organics chief executive Niki Ford and ambassador Elle Halliwell. Photo: Robyn Ainsworth

THE cream of Sydney's foodies turned out this week for a special luncheon at La Porte Space to celebrate Australian Organic Awareness Month.

Australian Organics ambassador and journalist, Elle Halliwell, told of her battle with a rare cancer during her pregnancy and how she turned to organics on her journey to wellness.

Organics Australia chief executive officer, Niki Ford said the organisation was 32 years old and was seeking to strengthen domestic regulation in the organics industry.

The organisation has been lobbying government on genetically modified food legislation and plans to host a barbecue at Parliament House in Canberra on September 19.

It will hold its awards event on November 15.

Thanks to a host of sponsors, the lunch included products from Bertolli olive oil; Pure Blonde cider and lager; Angove wine; Cleavers Organic lamb and beef; Inglewood chicken, and organic vegetables and grains.

