Rhodes Ridley a tank of a truck

TRACHMACH member Perry Joyce, Boyup Brook, debuted the famed Rhodes Ridley truck at the recent Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

And in between showers, told Torque why she remains the centre of attention at country shows.

"When she was built in 1958, she was the largest truck in the southern hemisphere," he said.

"I worked for Don Rhodes and Harold Ridley at their Welshpool factory when they were earthmoving contractors and operated under the name DFD Rhodes Pty Ltd.

"And I followed the truck's career, so to speak.

"Harold designed it and helped build it with the idea of operating it to pull two trailers to haul manganese up north.

"But it wasn't allowed on designated roads so it ended up as a mobile crushing and screening unit.

"It was abandoned for about 30 years before being restored in the 1990s and I take it all over WA to shows."

The Rhodes Ridley is powered by two six cylinder 71GM engines, each developing 163 kilowatts (219 horsepower) at 2100rpm.

Mack Trucks built the five-speed gearbox and the massive diff assemblies were taken out of a General Grant tank.

According to Perry, the truck tops out at 65 kilometres an hour.