New Case IH header unveiled

CASE IH unveiled its new 50 Series combine harvester at the Boekeman Machinery display at the recent Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

The four model line-up of Class seven, eight and nine headers, feature product enhancements aimed at increasing productive capacity and throughput.

Case IH says it is pitching the models to a price point in the market.

Three models are designated 7250 (Class 7), 8250 (Class 8) and 9250 (Class 9) with respective power ratings of 300kW (403hp), 358kW (480hp) and 410kW (550hp).

The fourth is the 280kW (375hp) Class 7 7150.

According to Case IH, the key features include:

A Cross-Flow cleaning system, which is the largest for a Class 5 to 7 header, in the industry, featuring side hill compensation and industry-leading clean out.

A two-speed electric shift transmission that for simplicity is designed to use first gear for harvesting and second gear for roading.

It also provides increased propulsion and improved tractive effort for difficult paddock conditions, improving performance when needed.

A residue management system which features an integral straw chopper, as well as hydraulically-driven dual disc spreaders for improved machine access and performance.

Many farmers will find it suits their needs perfectly because of its productivity enhancements, price and flexibility.

The 7150 is a limited-edition model, celebrating the company's International Harvester heritage.

It features a heritage-inspired paint scheme with the traditional IH white roof and rims as well as side-panel decals reminiscent of the first Axial-Flow, introduced into the market more than 40 years ago.

One salesman quipped to Torque that Case IH should have detailed all its new models in heritage design.

"It looks cool," he said.

Obviously a young salesman.