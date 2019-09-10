Spot-spraying system showcased at Field Days

MCINTOSH Distribution showcased the new WeedSeeker 2 spot-spraying system at the recent Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

According to the company, which is the national distributor, the new version has involved a complete re-design and introduces improvements and new features.

Trials have shown a lot faster response down to a two centimetre weed target at 20km/h and the sensors are 50 per cent lighter and now spaced at 50cm intervals.

There are effectively 30pc fewer sensors, which has made a significant reduction in overall weight on booms and the 50cm spacings also provide better penetration of the sensor light, which is double the resolution of other systems.

WeedSeeker 2 uses two light sources, both infrared and near-infrared, for the detection of all weeds linked to the chlorophyll present.

A new universal ISOBUS interface is suited to ISOBUS platforms for operating WeedSeeker 2, including rate control, steering and mapping.

The new system also offers section control, weed mapping and turn compensation.