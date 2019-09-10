FNQ Growers gather for gala Peter Dibella, Lindsay Rural, Martin Shaw, Stoller Australia, and Jim Hatchman, Lindsay Rural, and Beth Hatchman.

Tamara Srhoj and Marcello Avolio.

Gavin and Karen Johnson, Atherton.

Anthony and Sabrina Brick, Atherton. Photos - Lea Coughlin.

Barry Campagnolo, Visy, Louise Campagnolo, and Wayne Keich, Visy.

Lea Di Pasquale and Ida Portella.

Cherry Emerick, Bowen-Gumlu Growers, Connie Mete and Vince Mete.

Greg Wilson, WDP, and Warwick Johns, WDP.

Tracey Battistin, Mareeba, Mike Deveney, Brisbane, and Lorraine Burow, Brisbane.

Makse and Denise Srhoj.

Ray Mitchell, Karen Muccignat and Kate Hebblewhite.

Terri and Rebekah Prange, MSF Sugar.

MC Pietro Girgenti, Sherri Soncin, Mareeba, and Maree Lopez, FNQ Growers Secretary.

Lorelle Carey and Leona Schincariol.

AJ Jetts, Memphis, Tennessee, Kerrie Jetts, Memphis, Tennessee, Geoff Stockall, Cairns, and Anne-Marie Zugno, Mutchilba. Tweet Facebook of

ABOUT 470 people from across Far North Queensland gathered to celebrate horticulture on the Atherton Tablelands last Friday night.

The FNQ Growers gala dinner was declared a great success, with the achievements of farmers in the region the focus of the night.

Frank and Dianne Sciacca, Pacific Coast Eco Bananas, Boogan, took out the prestigious 2019 Charlie Nastasi Horticultural Farmer of the Year at the event, which was held at the Mareeba Soccer Club.

FNQ Growers chair, Joe Moro said the move to the outdoor venue this year was a great success, with hundreds in attendance.

"The evening was a great success, with around 470 growers, supporters and industry stakeholders attending," Mr Moro said.

"This vindicates our move to an outdoor venue, which was well planned, catered and delivered through our collaboration with the Mareeba Soccer Club, dinner sponsors and other stakeholders.

"It also highlights the value of our horticultural region, which is worth more than half a billion dollars to the Atherton Tablelands region."

Mr Moro said a fruit and vegetable auction of fresh produce donated by growers in the region was a highlight of the evening, with $20,000 raised for the Mareeba Friends of the Hospital Fund.

Photos by Lea Coghlan.

The story FNQ Growers gather for gala first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.