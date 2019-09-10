Baldwin to take reins at ALPA

PROPERTY auctioneer Peter Baldwin has been appointed the new chief executive officer and company secretary of stock and station agents industry group Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association.

ALPA president Warren Johnston said it was with great pleasure that the ALPA Board appoint Mr Baldwin to the position following the retirement of current CEO Andy Madigan next month.



"The Board decided that Peter was the best fit for what they were looking for to take ALPA into the future," he said.



"Peter is an experienced chief executive with a successful and long-term career operating across states as an auctioneer."



While Mr Baldwin's career has primarily been as a property auctioneer, he has a strong foundation in the stock and station profession and already has a fantastic rapport with many ALPA members across the country and also the real estate industry.



"Peter had a rural background growing up at Inverell in northern NSW, beginning his career with his father's stock and station agency, Brian Baldwin and Company," Mr Johnston said.



"Brian Baldwin is a life member of the Inverell Stock and Station Agents Association and a long-time member joining the NSW Stock and Station Agents Association in 1969."



Peter Baldwin was the youngest auctioneer known to sell prime cattle, sheep and lambs in the Inverell Saleyards.



He is accustomed to operating with discretion and autonomy, managing the day-to-day operations of the business, as well as leading the strategic development of the organisation, and interacting with Richardson and Wrench owners, where he has been for the past 30 years and is a director.

Mr Baldwin holds a Bachelor of Business in Land Economy from Hawkesbury Agricultural College (UWS), supported by relevant experience in managing a commercial, financial and business-related disciplines.

"He demonstrates sound financial and commercial acumen, business management and administration capabilities, including statutory and regulatory compliance skills and experience," Mr Johnston said.

"He is market focused and industry aligned, with proven skills in developing and nurturing trust based professional relationships."

Mr Baldwin is married to Samantha and has two daughters Holly, 19, and Jemma, 15.



He said his approach to working with the Board would be open and honest, ensuring that there were "no surprises".



He said he would be open and would listen to feedback from the Board and from the industry.



He recognises the importance of trust and confidentiality, particularly given the competitive nature of the membership.



Mr Johnston also extended the Board's sincere thanks to retiring CEO, Andy Madigan, who for 15 years has been at the forefront of the organisation.



"Mr Madigan has seen vast change across the agency industry over that time and helped to navigate us through an evolving agriculture space that is increasingly reliant on technology and influenced by the perceptions of the broader community," Mr Johnston said.



"Through his work in putting in place firm plans for the future, Andy leaves us strongly positioned to continue to grow and strengthen."



Mr Baldwin will commence at ALPA on October 9 and Mr Madigan will leave the week after the annual general meeting.



