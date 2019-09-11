Business as usual at a positive Newdegate

IT HAS been said before and it will be said again: if you want to do business, head for Newdegate.

A large crowd of more than 12,500 did just that last week as a positive mood swept over the town, despite a small frost event on the Thursday, to remind farmers they're not out of the woods just yet.

Exhibitors reported an outstanding day on the Wednesday, when most of the crowd turned up, with Thursday a quieter day giving exhibitors a chance to check out each other.

According to field days president Craig Newman, the organising committee were "absolutely rapt".

"We have plenty of positive feedback from exhibitors and it's apparent that farmers want to do business as soon as they see a good finish to the season in sight," Mr Newman said.

"Frost still looms and we still need at least 15 millimetres of rain this month with a follow-up in October to match that amount along with a soft finish.

"But the positivity is high and that showed over the two days."

According to McIntosh & Son southern group sales manager Ben Daniell, last Wednesday was one of the best days he has ever experienced at Newdegate.

"There were plenty of people wanting to discuss their requirements which was really great, given the dry start and late break," Mr Daniell said.

"The consistent rains in August has provided a lot more hope for a good result and the season is certainly taking shape.

"We just need a couple of good follow-up rain events."

According to Mr Daniell, the company expanded its display this year to four sites to accommodate an increase in equipment on display.

"It was our biggest ever display at Newdegate and our dozen staff were kept busy throughout."

McIntosh & Son also won the Best Heavy Duty Machinery Award.

According to CLAAS Harvest Centre Katanning manager Travis Menghini, the new Saddle Trac Xerion tractor drew a lot of interest, along with the new Lexion header.

"We had a lot of new products on the stand and it ended up a very positive event for us," Mr Menghini said.

"We'll certainly have plenty of follow-up work to do over the next two months."

Rocks Gone director Tim Pannell, who won the Best Invention Award with his hydraulic Reefinator, said response had seen orders ramp up with lead times out to January and February next year.

"We have got an excellent reception here and it shows we're on the right track with the Reefinator," Mr Pannell said.

Beverley Hydra Boom assistant manager Jennifer Petchell said a steady stream of enquiry over the two days had resulted in orders for several of the company's boomsprayers.

"We were very happy with the event, especially on the Wednesday," Ms Petchell said.