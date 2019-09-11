Record-breaking sale at $160k

THE Millah Murrah Angus, Bathurst, New South Wales and a newly established Western Australian Angus stud operation owned by the Cowan family, Bedford Harbour, will be written into Angus history books as the seller and the buyer of the newly-established $160,000 national auction record price for an Angus bull.

In the Millah Murrah on-property sale, the Thompson family broke the national auction record price for an Angus bull - which they had previously set at $150,000 - and also set a national sale average record of $17,261.

They also previously set the average record in 2016 when their sale averaged $16,348.

The individual record toppled when Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 left the ring at the hammer shattering top of $160,000.

The previous record was $150,000 when Millah Murrah Kingdom K35 sold in 2015.

The young sire, which is by EF Commando 1366 out of Millah Murrah Ela M9, has already been used quite heavily in Millah Murrah's Autumn AI program.

And like Millah Murrah buyers the Cowan family, Arkle Farm, Bedford Harbour Station, were also very impressed with the sire, especially its phenotype which they believed was spot on.