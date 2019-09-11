Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie has released the exposure draft of the Export Control Bill 2019 for public comment.

Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie said the Bill aims to remove duplication and provide consistency in export regulation.

The legislation is designed to consolidate export certification provisions that are currently spread across 20 Acts, and 40 pieces of subordinate legislation.



Stakeholders are invited to attend public consultation and to view information on the Agriculture Department's website.

"The Bill shows this government's continuing commitment to arming our exporters with fit-for-purpose export legislation," Senator McKenzie said

"It strengthens our regulatory muscle so that the penalties courts will have available to them will match the severity of the breach.

"We are seeking submissions from agriculture exporters and farmers about the draft Bill to see how the proposed changes will better support their businesses.

"The aim of this Bill is to make the legislation easier to use while maintaining our commitment to meeting importing country requirements.

"International markets trust Australian produce will be fresh, safe and clean-we need to safeguard our reputation as a quality exporter with practical improvements like simplifying documentation and increasing transparency.

Submissions on the Export Control Bill are open until 4 October 2019.



Submissions can be made at: agriculture.gov.au/improving export legislation.

The story Have your say on export reforms first appeared on Farm Online.