Cornish appointed to new national role

ELDERS zone general manager west James Cornish has been promoted to a national role within the company, based in Adelaide, starting on October 1.

Mr Cornish will take up the position of general manager network and northern, replacing Richard Norton who is moving to a newly created role of general manager rural supplies.

The new role will see Mr Cornish leading network operations nationally as well as overseeing the northern zone as general manager north, which takes in the Northern Territory, Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Elders manages its network business in Australia across four zones, Northern, Southern, Central and West, which will all report in to Mr Cornish in his new role.

Replacing Mr Cornish as zone general manager west will be Nick Fazekas, already known locally through his national retail background, who will relocate to Perth from Adelaide.

The changes are part of a senior management restructure at Elders outlined by managing director and chief executive Mark Allison and come as the western zone announces a solid 12 months of trading.

Mr Cornish said Elders had doubled its WA business in the past five years due to some strategic acquisitions, growth in its livestock business helped by burgeoning sheep prices and increased cattle numbers, increases in its broadacre and residential real estate portfolios and in its merchandise or retail business which has also experienced significant growth.

"Our acquisitions have been heavily focused on seeking strategic locations, reliable geographies and quality people to be retained in these newly acquired businesses," Mr Cornish said.

"It is vital any acquisition is a good cultural fit."

The company's most recent purchase was of Wickepin Rural Services run by Tim Cowcher.

Coincidentally Wickepin was Mr Cornish's first posting when he came to WA from Victoria 25 years ago.

Other agency purchases have included Pingelly Rural Supplies from David Hull, Merredin Wheatbelt Country Supplies from Keith Perry, Bruce Rock Ag Supplies from Nathan Buegge and the merchandise and farm supplies part of Gault's Hardware at Wagin from Dane Tulley and Wade Longmuir.

In addition, the company opened greenfield branches in purpose fitted premises at Coorow and Darkan.

In real estate circles Mr Cornish said the success of the purchase of Elders Southern Districts Estate Agency in Bunbury, Collie and Capel had encouraged further expansion and led to the purchase of a rent roll from Bunbury-based at Raine & Horne and Western Districts in Collie.

"Our zone operations manager Shane Paskins has been instrumental in this series of acquisitions with his ability to recognise opportunities that are the right economic and cultural fit for Elders," Mr Cornish said.

"Elders is an Australian ASX listed company and while these acquisitions have strengthened our footprint in WA, we have been very strategic about who we have approached and been intent on sticking to industries that align with our core business."

Nick Fazekas will be Elders new zone general manager west based in Perth.

Major acquisitions nationally included Sydney based Titan Ag and the proposed acquisition of farm equipment supplier Australian Independent Rural Retailers, subject to approval later this year.

"It has been important to have people join our team who are well known, committed, hard working and respected in their communities" Mr Cornish said.

"The benefit to these customers is they now have access to a much broader range of products and expertise through Elders.

"This included CSBP fertiliser, insurance, banking and financial products."