Major milestone for RR hybrid variety

HYOLA 404RR is Australia's longest standing, adaptable yielding Roundup Ready hybrid, reaching an outstanding 10th anniversary in 2020.

Since 2010 when this new technology hybrid was released, hundreds of growers in Western Australia have grown and experienced this incredibly popular RR hybrid variety over 250,000 hectares in its lifetime to date.

Hyola 404RR established itself quickly as one of the first hybrids to show true significant yield, agronomic and economic advantages over popular OP TT varieties throughout WA's winter cropping regions.

It has maintained its popularity by offering growers consistent yields and exceptionally high oils for nearly a decade in many trials and commercial grower broadacre crops.

Growers have been impressed with its continual adaptability in the 1.0 tonne a hectare-2.5t/ha winter cropping regions, while showing ongoing resilience and yield performance even in the tougher drier seasons.

Many agronomists, consultants and growers have commented on its ability to handle different soil types and provide some of the highest oil percentage results in WA, which growers commonly state contributes significantly towards covering freight costs to deliver the grain from their Hyola 404RR crops.

It is currently rated 'MR' for blackleg with tri-gene ABD resistance groups which is still more than adequate for most WA canola cropping zones and many growers have made positive comments about its good manageable height for direct harvesting.

Even though 2020 seems to be the set to be the last season for Hyola 404RR to be made commercially available for growers to make way for the latest innovation in Glyphosate-tolerant technology, namely TruFlex, Hyola 404RR has stood the test of time and is still a strongly sought-after RR hybrid for 2020.

Loyal growers of Hyola 404RR are encouraged to order their seed early enough to secure seed in time for the 2020 cropping season.