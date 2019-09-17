Boyanup yarding to suit every producer

SPRING has sprung, the rain has come and quality beef cattle and dairy steers will be plentiful at next week's Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, September 20.

The sale will commence at 1pm and the Elders South West team will put together a top yarding of 1600 cattle, with descriptions to suit every producer.

South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said for their first store cattle sale in spring they had a great line-up of cattle coming in.

"Our vendors have done a great job of carrying the cattle through a tough winter and they're now presenting very well," Mr Carroll said.

"With 1000 beef and beef cross cattle plus 500 dairy steers, there's cattle to suit all potential buyers and their operations.

"The cattle job going forward is looking very promising and this sale is a great opportunity to secure larger lines of quality cattle to further grow out."

S & JM Hayes, Capel, will be among the sale's volume vendors with a yarding of 90 Charolais cross steers, 20 Angus steers and 170 Charolais cross heifers penned.

The Hayes Charolais cross cattle are out of Bardoo bulls, all are 14-16 months and are expected to average 320-380 kilograms.

Elders Capel agent Robert Gibbings said the family traditionally sold them finished, however due to the very tight season they have decided to off-load them now.

Scott River producer AC & CJ McNab will be offering 10 Angus and Murray Grey steers and 70 Angus and Murray Grey heifers to next week's fixtures.

Based on Monterey genetics, the 14-month-old weaners are approximately 280-330kg and have all had two 7in1 vaccinations and a Dectomax drench in June.

Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the quality cattle were suitable for grass fattening or backgrounding for a feedlot program.

Alcoa Farmlands will nominate a draft of 65 heifer yearlings from its 2018 winter calving.

The J-BAS 8 accredited operation run a breeding herd of more than 3500 head made up of Angus (90 per cent) and Murray Grey females, run across properties at Wagerup and Pinjarra.

The 14-16 month old (May/June-drop) female offering will consist of 50 Angus heifers and 15 Angus-Murray Grey heifers in the 315-340 kilogram weight range.

The purebred Angus calves are based predominantly on Koojan Hills bloodlines, while the Angus-Murray Greys are sired by Angus bulls and out of Murray Grey cows based mainly on Melaleuca genetics.

Elders Waroona representative Michael Longford said the line-up of heifers would present extremely well and would be suitable as breeders or feeders.

"The Alcoa Farmlands cattle have a proven history, year-in and year-out we get positive feedback from both lotfeeders and grass fatteners," Mr Longford said.

The females on offer were yard weaned for seven days in the second week of January and have been running on irrigated pastures and supplemented with hay and silage since weaning.

At weaning they received their second 7in1 vaccination along with Pilligard, Multimin and an Eprinex drench.

They were also drenched with Eprinex and received a B12 and selenium injection in March and July.

Bridgetown outfit SWS Pastoral has 50 SimAngus heifers nominated which are 14-16 months and range from 300-350kg.

Dale Hanks, Taylynn Farms, Harvey, will put forward 30 Angus-Friesian and 10 Friesian steers which are owner bred and bucket reared range from 16 to 18 months.

The good quality, quiet cattle were treated to an Eprinex drench in May and Elders Harvey/Brunswick representative Craig Martin said the draft was in forward store condition and wouldn't take much finishing.

R & R Robertson, Busselton, has nominated 28 Angus-Friesian steers at 16-18 months, while Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, 20 Angus-Friesians at 12-14 months won't disappoint.

Bringing 20 Angus-Friesian steers and 20 Friesian steers at 12-14 months into the saleyards are Busselton producers AJ Milner, while regular sale vendors Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, will offer 50 young Friesian steers.

The four to six-month-old owner bred, bucket reared youngsters have been dehorned and given all the correct treatments prior to sale.

JP Giumelli, Dardanup, has a line of 40 Friesian steers aged 10-12 months, while West & Haggerty, Capel, have 32 quality bred poddies up for grabs.

Seventy cross heifers will be sought after, with D & A Campbell, Warner Glen, offering 14 Angus-Fresian types at 12-14 months.

LJ & RA Brennen, Witchcliffe, offers a similar number of Angus-Fresian heifers accessible at eight to 10 months, while 11 head at 10-12 months and nine at four to six months will be penned by vendors L Stackhouse, Busselton and Ashvale Pastoral, Capel.

An opportunity to acquire 30 Lowline-Angus cross beef breeders will be offered when Olive Hill Pastoral, Brunswick, trucks them in.

The Lowline-Angus breeders range from heifers to mature age cows with calf at foot and those mature cows that are not due to calve have been running back with a Lowline or Angus bull.

The operation also has 10 Murray Grey-Angus first calvers up for the taking, while Kookabrook Grazing has a line of five, third to fourth calvers with Angus calves at foot and two Murray Grey, third to fourth calvers with Murray Grey calves at foot.