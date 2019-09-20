Fertile new ideas at fertiliser conference | PHOTOS Jackie and Shane Dellevedova, grandson Xavier, Jsanna and Jeremy Dellavedova, and Chris Dellavedova, Dellavedova Fertilisers, Maryborough, Victoria.

Dr Rob Bramley, CSIRO, and Dr Andrew Smith, University of Melbourne.

Jeff Kraak, Fertilizer Australia, and Dale Skepper, AgLink Australia.

Frank Ripper, Summit Fertilizers, Kwinana, and Dr Rob Norton, Norton Agronomic, Horsham.

Nigel Hall, Impact Fertilisers, Jim Mole, Fertilizer Australia, Geoff Pelizzo, Impact Fertilisers, and Jeff Bruce, Elders.

Daniel Clarke, University of Queensland, and Cameron Leckie, University of Queensland.

Heath Bosely, Pinnaroo Fertiliser Depot, with Nivonne and John Schultz, NZ Fertiliser Groundspread Association.

Kim Bailey, Bailey Fertiliser and chairman of the Australian Fertiliser Services Association, Krysteen McElroy, Australian Fertiliser Services Association, Amy Wyer, Fertspread, Gunning, NSW, and Andrew Chivell, Webber and Chivell, Cobden, Victoria.

Simon Baum, Koch Fertilisers, Rhiannon Modica, Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, and Ben Martin, Incitec Pivot Fertilisers.

Anton Barton, BioAg, Narrandera, Dr Peter Quin, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, and Dr Nigel Swarts, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.

Brett Noether, Monique Thomson, Fertilizer Australia, and Krysteen McElroy, Australian Fertiliser Services Association.

Incitec Pivot Fertilisers celebrated its 100-year milestone at the Fertilizer Australia conference dinner.

Stephan Titze, president, Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, encourages the fertiliser industry to become greener in his keynote address at the Fertilizer Australia conference dinner. Tweet Facebook of

FINDING new opportunities, meeting challenges and embracing future technologies were the themes at this year's fertiliser industry conference on the Gold Coast.



Fertilizer Australia's annual conference attracted 200 delegates from across Australia with a diverse speaker program followed by a field tour to explore the 'More Profit from Nitrogen' project, which is focusing on improving nitrogen use efficiency in intensive cropping and pasture systems.

Major sponsor of the conference, Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, was celebrating its 100-year milestone, although president, Stephan Titze, was focused on the future and encouraging the industry to become 'greener'.

