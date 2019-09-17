Cadonia Park sale reaches $2500 record

A QUALITY line-up of rams saw Cadonia Park reach an all new top price of $2500 last Friday at the Wheatbelt Triple 'C' ram sale held at Cunderdin.

Cadonia Park Poll Merino stud, Cunderdin, offered 20 rams and the Western Australian College of Agriculture (WACOA), Cunderdin's Cunderin College Poll Dorset stud, offered 12 rams.

Cadonia Park topped the sale adding $700 onto last year's top price of $1800.

The top price for Cadonia Park was paid by repeat buyer SG Coleman, Cunderdin, for a ram with wool test of 17.6 micron, 3.4kg clean fleece weight (CFW), 3.8 SD, 21.6 CV and 99.8 per cent comfort factor.

Mr Coleman also purchased the second top of $1100 for a ram with tests of 18.1 micron, 4.2kg CFW, 31 SD, 17.1pc CV and 99.9pc CF.

JR and RA Lynn, Cunderdin, were volume buyers at the ram sale, securing four Cadonia Park rams.

The Lynns purchased two rams for $1000, one for $700 and one for $500.

Of the 20 rams offered by Cadonia Park, 13 were sold.

"It was a bit of a shame the wool market has taken a bit of a downward turn, because I think that scared people off," said Cadonia Park stud principal Bruce Storer.

Despite this, the average price was up $37 compared to last year's sale and overall Mr Storer was pleased with the sale.

"We reached a new high price, I think we produced better rams and we received better prices for them, so we'll be looking to continue doing that in the future," he said.

WACOA Cunderdin also had a strong line-up, with all 12 Poll Dorset rams on offer selling.

Its rams sold for an average of $933, which is $60 more than the previous year's sale.

College farm instructor Wayne Laird was happy to see the number of bidders in attendance and was glad that all the rams were sold.

"I was happy with the preparation of the rams, I think the average price we received was higher than last year and the rams on offer were better," Mr Laird said.

WA College of Agriculture (WACOA), Cunderdin student Brady Garlick (left) holding the top-priced ram from the college's Poll Dorset stud, Landmark auctioneer and Corrigin representative James Culleton with buyers Kane, Tyson and Glen O'Driscoll, Grass Valley, Landmark livestock trainee Jake Finlayson, Kellerberrin and WACOA Cunderdin student Courtney Hall.

Glen O'Driscoll, Grass Valley, paid the top price of $1100 for one of the college rams.

Mr O'Driscoll attended the sale with his sons and the ram will join a small flock of crossbreeds on the O'Driscoll's property at Grass Valley.

"I mainly bought the ram to support the College, but I also liked the ram, it had a nice big frame and it filled the pen," Mr O'Driscoll said.

The second highest price paid was $1000 by long term, returning buyer Murray Clement.

Mr Clement is a commercial sheep farmer from Kellerberrin and has been purchasing rams from WACA Cunderdin for seven years.

His ongoing support for the college was reflected, buying three rams for $1000 and one for $900.