Sandown Prime SAMM sells to a $3300 top

BUYERS know to expect quality and proven performance when they attend Graham and Robyn Sutherland's, Sandown Prime SAMM sale in Badgingarra, and this year did not disappoint.

The 2018 sale saw an amazing sale record, due to the inclusion of the registered stud sire that drew strong stud interest, but this year was a return to more sustainable prices.

The $3300 top price was still above that of the 2017 sale and was snapped up by Primaries of WA Badgingarra agent, Greg Wootton, on behalf of CJ Squiers and sons, Quairading, as their only purchase at the sale.

"They had pre inspected the top priced ram and were confident to buy over the phone," Mr Wootton said.

"They were extremely happy with their purchase, it was exceptional quality, especially for the price."

The big ram exhibited Australian Standards Breeding Values of 9.3 YWT, 2.49 EMD, 1.03 FAT, 22.3 Micron, 99.5 per cent comfort factor and a W/grade of 10.

Mr Wootton said that it was once again an excellent lineup of Sandown sires presented for sale.

"Clients are able to buy with confidence here," he said.

"People that already have Sandown genetics have the confidence to keep returning, because they are consistently getting the results that count."

Primaries Dandaragan wool agent Rob Meecham (left), chatted with Albert West, Badgingarra, at the Sandown sale.

Mr Wootton said that the seasonal conditions in the area had restricted a few local regular buyers who were down on sheep numbers, due to lack of rain and hence feed.

"But those who came got real value for money on proven genetics," he said.

"They know they will have lambs on the ground, guaranteed and will get decent prices."

As testament to the quality of the Sandown bloodline, regular long-term volume buyers, Topham Brothers, reached a staggering $264 for their lambs bred from the Sandown line, within the last year, as well as last year with two lines over $200.

Also very telling is the regular attendance of other SAMM studs at the Sandown sale wanting the quality genetics to cross into their own stud lines.

Travelling long distances to attend the sale was once again Quinlivan Farms, Esperance, purchasing the equal second top price of the sale at $1700, for a sire with figures of 9.87 YWT, 1.06 EMD, .25 FAT, 19.2 micron, 99.6 CF and a W/grade of 9.

Quinlivan Farms purchased a total of four sires for an average of $1300.

The other equal $1700 second top priced ram went to the O'Brien family, Wicherina Pty Ltd, Geraldton, as its sole purchase and was equally as notable with measurements of 9.6 YWT, 1.76 EMD, .61 FAT, 19.8 micron, 99.6% CF and W/grade 9.

Elders agent, Mingenew, Ross Tyndale-Powell, once again purchased on behalf of two regular clients who between them purchased 11 rams in total.

The first was Turramurra Farms, Three Springs, who purchased five rams to a top of $1200 and for an average of $1000.

The second was for Walston Nominees, Morawa, who purchased six rams for an average of $600.

Mr Tyndale-Powell said they had had a really good run out of the SAMMs over Merino ewes.

"We looked at fat and eye muscle today when selecting," Mr Tyndale-Powell said.

The overall volume buyer of the day was the Whyte Family, NF & CK Whyte, Ballidu, with Primaries Mid West/Wheatbelt representative, Leno Vigolo, putting together a team of 11 on their behalf, for an average of $755.

Mr Vigolo said the Whytes had purchased at the Sandown sale in 2018 and were obviously happy with the progeny on the ground.

"Today we looked at the eye muscle and fat figures," Mr Vigoli said.

"They are crossed over Merinos and find they get more growth out of the SAMM lambs."

Returning to fulfil their program requirements was ERH & JC Sutherland, Perenjori, who bid and won on six lots to a top of $1500 and an average of $1133,

The Sutherlands provided stiff competition and their top priced ram was the first pen of the day and was well chosen with ASBVs of 8.17 YWT, 1.56 EMD, .38 FAT, 23.5 micron. 97.7pc CF and W/grade 9.

Leaving with a ute load of five rams was Brett Broad, Broad Farming, Mingenew.

The Broads purchased to a top of $1100 for a ram with stats of 6.6 YWT, 1.49 EMD, .55 FAT, 17.6Y micron, 99.9pc CF and W/grade 10.

Sandown principal Graham Sutherland said he was very thankful for the support of all those who attended the sale.

He said that it was unfortunate the season had been late with less rain seeing a few regular clients sell their ewes, hence meaning less volume buyers were present.

Mr Sutherland said he has a real belief in the lamb market and its future.