Topical speakers set for WMG Field Day

THE West Midlands Group's (WMG) annual Spring Field Day is just around the corner and prominent speakers from across Western Australia's cropping and livestock sectors will showcase the latest agronomic trials and agribusiness updates at the event at Dandaragan on Tuesday, September 24.

The full-day line-up will kick off with a presentation about the current international attention on Roundup from Bayer canola national sales manager Hugh Trenorden.

According to Mr Trenorden, social license is an increasingly important issue that affects everyone.

"All stakeholders in agriculture have the ability to tell their stories within the public sphere and it's one way we can advocate to continue farming using the vital tools we have," Mr Trenorden said.

"I hope that by sharing my knowledge on glyphosate, I can give the WMG members the confidence to have these conversations, explaining why their use of glyphosate is both appropriate and beneficial to the community as a whole."

WMG projects officer Brianna Hindle said the field day would also feature WMG's new pasture species and mixes demonstration following demand from local growers eager to unlock the potential of their pasture paddocks.

"Attendees will see firsthand the difference in growth with and without grazing different varieties, as well as the nutritional value of each of the pastures trialled," Ms Hindle said.

With potentially a dry summer ahead, Ms Hindle said new pasture options suitable to the region would be an asset to producers.

"Our members expressed a need for this demonstration due to low feed availability and resorting to hand feeding during key periods, like lambing and weaning, when livestock require access to high quality and quantity feed," she said.

The day will also include the latest National Variety Trials from the Grains Development and Research Corporation and strategies for weaning lambs during a dry season from AgPro Management's Ed Riggal.

If you are interested in attending the 2019 Spring Field Day, book your tickets at trybooking.com/BBRLW or contact the WMG office on 9651 4008.