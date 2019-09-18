The clearance of 189 Poll Boonoke and Wanganella rams on account Australian Food & Agriculture, Boonoke, Conargo for $3673 augurs well for the Merino ram selling season.
Poll Boonoke rams sold $26,000 twice| Videos, photos
https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/32LqHZrHAKYLTZidaVK8Cqa/d019b52c-0130-42e9-8ab9-87ba3d08d79a.JPG/r2_482_4926_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
The clearance of 189 Poll Boonoke and Wanganella rams for $3673 augurs well for the Merino ram selling season
news,
2019-09-18T16:30:00+08:00
https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087348832001
https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087348832001
Andrew Bell opening the sale
Top price at $26,000 was paid twice for Poll Boonoke rams, while top price for Wanganella ram was $18,000.
Lot 1, son of PB130028 was bought by Wirringa Park and Woodyarrup studs in Western Australia for $26,000.
https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087345534001
Bidding on Lot 1, the first Poll Boonoke ram
Lot 2, a son of PB140948 was bought by Collandra North, Tumby Bay, South Australia, for $26,000.
Lot 3, a son of PB160536 was bought by Castlebrook Poll Merinos, Uralla, for $20,000.
Lot 4, a son of PB130028 was bought by Winyar, Canowindra and The Yanko, Jerilderie for $17,000.
Lot 5, a son of PB130028 was bought by Haddon Rig, Warren for $22,000.
Lot 8, a son of PB150009 was bought by Haddon Rig, Warren for $21,000.
https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087354338001
Bidding on first Wanganella ram
Lot 12, a son of W151992 was bought by Cora Lynn Merino stud, Peak Hill for $18,000.
Lot 117, a son of PB10001 SYN was bought by H.W and E.J Rowling, Ungarie for $21,000.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Landmark, with Ron Rutledge and Peter Godbolt taking the bids.
