The clearance of 189 Poll Boonoke and Wanganella rams on account Australian Food & Agriculture, Boonoke, Conargo for $3673 augurs well for the Merino ram selling season.

Poll Boonoke rams sold $26,000 twice| Videos, photos https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/32LqHZrHAKYLTZidaVK8Cqa/d019b52c-0130-42e9-8ab9-87ba3d08d79a.JPG/r2_482_4926_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg The clearance of 189 Poll Boonoke and Wanganella rams for $3673 augurs well for the Merino ram selling season news, news, 2019-09-18T16:30:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087348832001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087348832001 Andrew Bell opening the sale

Top price at $26,000 was paid twice for Poll Boonoke rams, while top price for Wanganella ram was $18,000.

Lot 1, son of PB130028 was bought by Wirringa Park and Woodyarrup studs in Western Australia for $26,000.

Poll Boonoke rams sold $26,000 twice| Videos, photos https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/32LqHZrHAKYLTZidaVK8Cqa/d019b52c-0130-42e9-8ab9-87ba3d08d79a.JPG/r2_482_4926_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg The clearance of 189 Poll Boonoke and Wanganella rams for $3673 augurs well for the Merino ram selling season news, news, 2019-09-18T16:30:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087345534001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087345534001 Bidding on Lot 1, the first Poll Boonoke ram

Lot 2, a son of PB140948 was bought by Collandra North, Tumby Bay, South Australia, for $26,000.

Lot 3, a son of PB160536 was bought by Castlebrook Poll Merinos, Uralla, for $20,000.

Lot 4, a son of PB130028 was bought by Winyar, Canowindra and The Yanko, Jerilderie for $17,000.

Lot 5, a son of PB130028 was bought by Haddon Rig, Warren for $22,000.

Lot 8, a son of PB150009 was bought by Haddon Rig, Warren for $21,000.

Poll Boonoke rams sold $26,000 twice| Videos, photos https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/32LqHZrHAKYLTZidaVK8Cqa/d019b52c-0130-42e9-8ab9-87ba3d08d79a.JPG/r2_482_4926_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg The clearance of 189 Poll Boonoke and Wanganella rams for $3673 augurs well for the Merino ram selling season news, news, 2019-09-18T16:30:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087354338001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6087354338001 Bidding on first Wanganella ram

Lot 12, a son of W151992 was bought by Cora Lynn Merino stud, Peak Hill for $18,000.

Lot 117, a son of PB10001 SYN was bought by H.W and E.J Rowling, Ungarie for $21,000.

Poll Boonoke rams sold $26,000 twice| Videos, photos Peaceful under the pepper trees with rams penned and buyers taking their time to view the sheep.

Relaxing before the start of the auction of Poll Boonoke and Wanganella Merino rams.

Ram inspection of the Poll Boonoke and Wanganella ofering.

Having a close look at the wool.

Poll Merino rams on offer at Boonoke, Conargo.

Angus Munro, Boonoke, Conargo discussing the quality of the rams on offer with sheep consultant Bill Mildren, Corowa. Tweet Facebook of

The sale was conducted by Elders and Landmark, with Ron Rutledge and Peter Godbolt taking the bids.

Full report next week

The story Poll Boonoke rams sold $26,000 twice| Videos, photos first appeared on The Land.