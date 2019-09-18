Poll Boonoke rams sold $26,000 twice

The clearance of 189 Poll Boonoke and Wanganella rams on account Australian Food & Agriculture, Boonoke, Conargo for $3673 augurs well for the Merino ram selling season.

Top price at $26,000 was paid twice for Poll Boonoke rams, while top price for Wanganella ram was $18,000.

Lot 1, son of PB130028 was bought by Wirringa Park and Woodyarrup studs in Western Australia for $26,000.

Lot 2, a son of PB140948 was bought by Collandra North, Tumby Bay, South Australia, for $26,000.

Lot 3, a son of PB160536 was bought by Castlebrook Poll Merinos, Uralla, for 20,000.

Lot 4, a son of PB130028 was bought by Winyar, Canowindra and The Yanko, Jerilderie for $17,000.

Lot 5, a son of PB130028 was bought by Haddon Rig, Warren for $22,000.

Lot 8, a son of PB150009 was bought by Haddon Rig, Warren for $21,000.

Lot 12, a son of W151992 was bought by Cora Lynn Merino stud, Peak Hill for $18,000.

Lot 117, a son of PB10001 SYN was bought by H.W and E.J Rowling, Ungarie for $21,000.

The sale was conducted by Elders and Landmark, with Ron Rutledge and Peter Godbolt taking the bids.

Full report next week

