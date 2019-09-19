Murray-Darling Aboriginal communities will have more say on how the river system is run with a new dedicated Indigenous position on the Murray-Darling Basin Authority board.

The Water Amendment (Indigenous Authority Member) Bill 2019 which establishes an Indigenous member position on the board passed in parliament today.

Minister for Water Resources David Littleproud said the new role shows the Coalition's commitment to making sure all Basin communities had a voice.

"This is a historic move to make an Aboriginal position a legislated, permanent role on the MDBA Board," Minister Littleproud said.

"Aboriginal communities will now have direct input into the management of Basin water resources.

"This builds on our record, increasing first nations' engagement in managing the Murray-Darling Basin

"Last year we agreed to set up a $40 million fund for Aboriginal communities to invest in water for cultural and economic uses.

"The Murray-Darling Basin will benefit from indigenous expertise and stewardship within the MDBA as it continues its vital work of implementing the Basin Plan.

"I want to see Aboriginal Basin communities involved every step of the way."

The Murray-Darling Basin is home to more than 40 Aboriginal nations and more than 65,000 years of continuous culture and history.

One of the most striking heritage sites is the Brewarrina fish traps in North West NSW.

The 40,000 year old Brewarrina fish traps are among the oldest surviving man-made structures in the world.



The intricate network of rock weirs and pools extends for half a kilometre along the river and built by to catch fish swimming upstream.



The story Indigenous representative appointed to MDBA board first appeared on Farm Online.