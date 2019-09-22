Westcoast expands its southern team

EXPERIENCED wool and livestock representative Sean Gillespie has joined the expanding team at Westcoast Wool & Livestock.

Formerly with Primaries of WA, Mr Gillespie is supporting producers through southern growing areas, as well as the company's new selling fixtures at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards.

Originally from Wagin, he has also been strongly involved with the industry running his own livestock enterprises with his wife, Emily and their children, Kona, Emma and Caris.

Mr Gillespie has been operating a Poll Dorset stud on his property near Wagin for 19 years and also has been farming another property near Narrikup in recent years that is running about 40 predominantly Angus breeders.

The son of late Wagin Ford car dealer principal Graham Gillespie, he has always maintained a strong network and relationships through the Great Southern and wider areas and particularly following 20 years of classing, shearing and contracting in the local wool industry.

Mr Gillespie is looking forward to further developing his beef cattle operation.

"I've always enjoyed working with animals and the meat market,'' he said.

He was pleased to be joining a local, privately-owned, growing company that had a great rapport with its clients as a result of the excellent service it provided to all producers.