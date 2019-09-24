Experience pivotal to Bourgault's success

EXPERIENCE will be in plentiful supply when Bourgault staff move into the company's new Kelmscott premises later this year.

Apart from the nearly 30 years WA operations manager Ben Bulley has notched up in the agricultural industry, parts manager Calvin Waldbillig has been with Bourgault for 20 years while salesman Kym Russell has more than 20 years' experience in the industry, including 10 years with Bourgault.

Technical support manager Darren Brouwer has led the assembly team, providing quality assurance of the finished product in Australia for 23 years.

"We have a great staff from factory to management level and we are keen to grow staff as we expand in the WA market," Mr Bulley said.

"It's important for customers to know that they are dealing with people who understand them and are keen to help.

"And that basically is the ethos of Bourgault, which is one of the few remaining family-owned ag manufacturers in the world."

Bourgault was established by FP (Frank) Bourgault in 1974 with a factory established in the village of St Brieux in Saskatchewan, Canada, with a workforce of 10, mostly welders and metal fabricators.

They were mainly younger and middle-aged farmers.

By February 1975, a second shift of 12 production workers was put in place to meet the demand for the new cultivators and mounted harrows.

In the spring of 1975, the first major run of 75 cultivators and mounted harrows went into service in various locations throughout Western Canada, marking what would be a rapid growth for the company.

Mr Russell returned last week from a 15-day farm and factory tour in Canada with 22 Australian dealers and farmers and was impressed with Bourgault's new factory.

"We attended the Ag in Motions field days at Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, which is one of the biggest field days in Canada," Mr Russell said.

"Bourgault had a big display including featuring its X Series Streamliner air seeders and its new 3720 Independent Coulter Drill and we showed both those machines at this month's field days."

Mr Russell said Bourgault, as a family-owned company, did most of its research and development on family farms while employing full-time agronomists.

"They have about 400 hectares of trial plots as part of a 10-year research program aimed at specifically designing equipment to improve seed and compound fertiliser placement," he said.

"It's very impressive."

Interestingly, on the topic of liquid fertilisers, Mr Russell said WA led the world in technology and liquid fertiliser products.