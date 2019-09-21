A SHORT 22 kilometre drive from the iconic town of Denmark and 35km west from the regional hub of Albany, this beautiful property is sure to appeal.

A quiet and private road ends at the property's front gate, so peace and tranquillity are two thoughts that will immediately come to mind as you drive onto the property.

Awaiting your inspection is a lovely homestead that has been well designed and creatively built alongside a natural granite outcrop which creates the ideal backdrop.

The setting is private and the immaculately landscaped and reticulated gardens and grounds enjoy an elevated outlook over the property, also taking in Mt Lindsey.

The 1997 built homestead has three or four bedrooms and has been beautifully maintained and cared for by very house-proud owners.

The house has a large open-plan living area with raked ceilings and is warmed by a fuel fire or split-system air-conditioning.

Complementing the large open-plan living area is another spacious lounge room with a formal dining area that could be used for many other purposes, such as a games room or craft room if desired.

Alongside the home are a large, secured and powered general purpose shed and an older-style lean-to that collectively have ample room to securely store and protect your equipment.

Being 64 hectares, the property has historically carried 45 head of cattle and calves.

With six dams and one soak, water shortage will never be a problem.

The property has been divided into six paddocks and with a good fertiliser history and high rainfall, pasture is in abundance.

The fencing, including a central laneway system is of a great standard and a good set of quality cattle yards make cattle handling a breeze.

Lifestyle, location and presentation - this stunning property ticks a lot of boxes.

If you are in the market for a low maintenance lifestyle property, this one is well worth an inspection.

Price: $958,000

Location: Youngs Siding

Area: 64ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate