This property sits high up on the list

IF you are looking for a large rural holding close to Perth, the Muchea Livestock Centre and the coast, Marri Heights Park might be ideal for you.

This property would suit many rural and commercial enterprises.

It comprises three titles with lot 5381 being 518 hectares on Fynes Road, lot 5495 measuring 129.5ha on the corner of Marri Heights Road and Fynes Road and lot 6894 is 485.8ha on Marri Heights Road.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom fibro and iron home on lot 5381 was built on a concrete slab by Country Wide Homes in 2007-08.

It has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with verandahs on three sides to take in the stunning rural views.

There is a separate carport, solar hot water system and reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

Additional accommodation includes two old transportable dongas.

Power to the property is single-phase with connections to two meter boxes, one at the main house and the other at the shearing shed.

Infrastructure comprises a fertiliser shed with a sliding roof, a machinery shed, hay shed, storage shed and shearing shed built about 1980.

The shearing shed has a raised floor with a concrete slab and there is a brick ablution block with male and female toilets and showers.

Stock yards include well-established sheep yards with a shelter over the main race way drafting system and excellent cattle yards, built in 2017-18 by Withnell Stockyards.

Marri Heights Park is divided into eight main paddocks with the fences undergoing a large-scale redevelopment for easy access, via a new central laneway system.

New fencing is still being undertaken and the design consists of steel gates, strainers, star pickets and Ringlock mesh which is barbed at top and bottom to suit a variety of stock.

The fence is also considered fire proof.

The soils are mostly red/brown loams, yellow loams, gravel and some sand about 30 centimetres deep over gravel.

There are gravel and sand deposits which could be suitable for extraction.

Original vegetation comprises marri and a small amount of jarrah, white gum and paperbark.

Lot 6894 has a small section of pine trees under lease to the Forrest Products Commission.

Rainfall has been very consistent over the years, averaging about 600 millimetres annually.

In 2017, it received 700mm and in 2016 it had 610mm.

Water quality at Marri Heights Park is great and there is a new solar bore system, electric bore and a windmill (not in use) on lot 5381.

Water storage consists of 14 tanks for livestock and the house, with eight 36,000 litre concrete tanks built last year.

There is no water license allocated to the property.

Marri Heights Park has the capacity to carry more than 350 cattle breeders or 5000 ewes with no supplementary feeding of hay or grain.

This stocking rate is yet to be fully determined as new fences are still being completed by the owner to secure all grazing land.

Perennial pasture improvements and placing grain bins in paddocks could be something the new owners may consider to increase the stocking rate.

The arable area is yet to be determined (buyers are encouraged to do their own due diligence) but this country is ideal for oats, lupins, canola and other crops.

Gingin Shire rates for the three adjoining titles are $4236 per annum and there are no water rates as the property is not on scheme water or deep sewerage.

All offers on this property will be considered.

Price: EOI

Location: Red Gully

Area: 1133ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts