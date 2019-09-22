Are you looking to downsize in style?

ON the outskirts of Moora, this property of just more than four hectares is an excellent choice, offering a great lifestyle.

Being less than two hours drive from Perth, it offers the best of the country without being too far from the city.

The property is well fenced into two paddocks and has rainwater tanks, a workshop and a fully enclosed hay shed with capacity to store 200 small bales.

The modern Ross Squire Homes house was built 10 years ago and is on a concrete pad and constructed from HardiPlank with an iron roof.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a spacious country-style kitchen, walk-in pantry and comfortable lounge room and a dining area.

The master bedroom features a large walk-in wardrobe and the second bedroom is well sized.

The bathroom has a double vanity with plenty of storage and there is a separate laundry and toilet.

The home has reverse-cycle air-conditioning, ceiling fans and a gas hot water system.

There is a carport and three metre verandahs which make this home great for entertaining.

The low maintenance backyard is fully enclosed with Colorbond fencing and includes native and blossom trees.

Moora is a thriving town with excellent facilities including schools, a hospital, dentist, aged care services and a comprehensive range of commercial and retail outlets.

Coupled to being relatively close to Perth, the Wheatbelt town is even closer to the metropolitan hubs of Joondalup and Midland and is about a one hour drive to the coast with locations such as Jurien Bay, Cervantes and Lancelin being popular holiday destinations.

Price: $370,000 neg

Location: Moora

Area: 4ha

Agent: Primaries Real Estate

Contact: Laurie Armstrong 0427 773 340



