Calcaling Polls sell to a top of $2700

THERE is no better measure of success than happy clients who return en masse year-in, year-out and this is most certainly the case for Calcaling Poll Merino stud, Mukinbudin.

Confidence in the Calcaling Poll Merino stud genetics was in abundance among their regular, volume buyers, especially the Lee family, VA & CF Lee, East Pingelly and Bullaring.

Victor and sons Robert and Michael Lee have been purchasing Calcaling sires for around 14 years, and this year they were once again the overall volume buyers, as well as the top price buyers, of the sale.

Robert Lee said they would continue to return to Calcaling because they could not fault the results they were achieving in their 2400 commercial Merino breeding ewe operation.

"Calcaling bred sheep have nice bright white wool," Mr Lee said.

"They have good long staple length on a large frame and are really easycare."

Mr Lee said they did not have any trouble selling their surplus older ewes off the Calcaling bloodline.

"For two years in a row we have had buyers come to us for our five and a half year old ewes," he said.

"We have not had to advertise, people want them and chase them."

It is no wonder then that the Lee' purchased a total of 11 sires, to the sale top of $2700 and an average of $1845.

The big 106 kilogram ram achieving the sale top price of $2700, exhibited impressive figures of 18.2 micron, a fleece weight of 5.3 kilograms and a comfort factor of 100 per cent.

The Lees certainly provided strong competition for other buyers and this included Eric and Christine Chandler, E & C Chandler, Doodlakine, who took home the second top price at the sale.

Mr Chandler said they had been purchasing at the Calcaling sale for more than 15 years and liked the style and type of wool as well as the frame of the Calcaling sheep.

"The second top priced ram was really well balanced for both its wool and body attributes," Mr Chandler said.

"We were looking for a bit more density, which this ram is displaying in its wool weight figures."

Mr Chandler said the ram would be headed for their nucleus flock, which they had been building up to breed their own rams.

Weighing in at 104.5kg the ram measured 18.1 micron, 18.1 micron, 5.4kg FW and 99.9pc CF.

An overall average of $1153 was achieved on the 91 rams sold under the hammer, with numerous volume buyers scattered among the catalogue.

Another regular client in K & H Jones, Mukinbudin, put together an impressive team of 10 Calcaling sires on the day, to a top of $1800 and for an average of $1170.

The Jones' top priced ram tipped the scales at 108kg, while measuring 16.4 micron, 5.4kg FW and had a comfort factor of 100pc.

Dave Crook, Python Rocks Group, Warralakin, has been buying from Calcaling for four years and won the bids on 10 of the sires, for a top of $1500 and an average of $820.

Mr Crook commercially joins 3000 breeding ewes so consistency was one of the biggest factors that he likes about the Calcaling bloodline.

"This year the rams are very consistent," Mr Crook said.

It helps that they are also bred in the district for the environment.

"They have good, easy growing wool, which allows the possibility of shearing multiple times a year.

"They have a good frame, that is a good shape and have nice long staple wool."

Leaving the sale with a ute load of nine rams was Newcourt Farms, Trayning, to a top of $1000 and an average of $822.

Fighting some stiff competition on their choices was MJS Farming Group, Merredin, with their six rams to a top price of $1300 three times and an average of $1117.

While Synandra Farms, Beacon, purchased three at the top end of the catalogue for a top price of $2300, a big 108.5kg, 19 micron, ram cutting 6.4kg fleece weight and 99.9pc CF, for an overall average of $1700.

Elders stud stock auctioneer, Don Morgan, said buyers were very discerning and this was obvious with the competition spread throughout the catalogue.

"All the sheep were presented extremely well today," Mr Morgan said.

"There was an excellent line-up of sheep in the pens, with a nice tip on their wool.

"There was certainly competition on the rams with the bigger carcase, heavier cutting fleece and longer staple combination."

Mr Morgan said the seasonal conditions and the wool market being back slightly had played a role in the lower clearance, but the presentation and the quality of the sheep was of a very high standard and was a credit to the vendors.

The season once again impacted on the annual sale with this year's dry conditions and lack of water in the northern Wheatbelt seeing buyer numbers down on the previous year's registrations, which also affected the clearance rates.

Although last year's favourable seasonal conditions saw enthusiasm at a high and huge gains achieved with top price, there was no disappointment this year with a return to what stud principal Athol Ventris said were far more sustainable prices.

"A lot of our buyers did indicate the lack of water due to the season had meant they had less sheep numbers," Mr Ventris said.

"But they are still breeding, just in lesser numbers, so we are glad they could still fulfil their requirements."

He thanked all their clients for their continued support.