Become a DPIRD Discoverer at the 2019 Perth Royal Show

Young visitors to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) 2019 Perth Royal Show will be able to enjoy a series of interactive activities to become a DPIRD Discoverer, as well as go shopping in a dedicated Buy West Eat Best supermarket.

The entertaining experience is designed to give children and their parents a better understanding of how the department supports, protects and helps Western Australia's diverse primary industries and regions to grow.

Stakeholder engagement executive director, Karen Carriero, said to qualify as a DPIRD Discoverer, participants need to complete a series of fun, simple challenges that reflected DPIRD's priorities.

"First they need to find European wasps, which are just one of the important focuses of our biosecurity activities to protect the food we produce in WA from pests and diseases," Ms Carriero said.

"Then, the children proceed to catch, measure and release fish, reflecting the great work our officers do in protecting our fisheries, which are regarded as among the best managed in the world.

"The next challenge is to match the food product with the country to which it is exported, highlighting how DPIRD helps WA's primary industries to be internationally competitive so our farmers can help feed the world.

"A blind trial to spin the wheel and identify mystery food smells is next, drawing on participants' critical thinking abilities, a skill our officers employ to advance research, development and innovation in our primary industries and regions.

"Finally, 'graduates' are presented with a certificate and celebrate their achievements, along with a photograph they can post on social media."

DPIRD is also supporting the Buy West Eat Best Kids' Supermarket Activation display in the same pavilion.

Children and their parents can visit a mini shopping centre and choose 'groceries' branded with the Buy West Eat Best label, which identifies products grown, farmed, fished and processed in WA.

"This is a great experience that opens up a conversation about where our food comes from and the benefits of buying local, such as increased freshness and quality, lower food miles and supporting our local farmers and fishers," said Food Industry manager Deborah Pett said.

"Don't forget to tag in @buywesteatbest and #buywesteatbest on social media to share your shopping experience and support the buy local message."

The 2019 Perth Royal Show will run from Saturday, September 28 until Saturday, October 5.

The DPIRD display will be in the Silver Jubilee Pavilion, which is located on the western side of the showgrounds, near Gate 5.