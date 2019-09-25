Call to plan ahead for 2020 feed budgets

Climate forecasting models, including the Bureau of Meteorology's and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) statistical Seasonal Forecasting (SSF) system, consistently predict a tight spring and below average summer rainfall.

DPIRD veterinary officer Danny Roberts said the current scenario was different to recent years, as there was low stored soil moisture to support pasture growth.

"The timing and intensity of rainfall during the growing season greatly influences biomass production," Mr Roberts said.

"In an average season, 70 per cent of winter dry matter production of annual pastures occurs after August in the agricultural region.

"However, with soil water stores below average this year, pasture growth could end earlier than normal - unless September rainfall can increase subsoil moisture levels.

"Reduced winter rainfall, together with lower stored soil moisture in the upper soil layer, may force pasture senescence (haying off) earlier than normal, reducing the feed on offer (FOO) to stock."

DPIRD has information on its Season 2019 webpage to assist livestock producers with feed budgeting, including details about its Condition Scoring app and a link to the updated Pastures from Space service.

Dr Roberts encouraged sheep producers, in particular, to monitor the FOO in their paddocks and to know the condition of their ewes and lambs.

"In a typical year lamb growth rates start to decline after mid-September, while ewes start to lose condition as early as six weeks after pasture senescence," he said.

"While weaner growth rates are not greatly affected by FOO levels during late spring, it is imperative to assist ewes to regain condition as quickly as possible.

"It is important to get ewes back to condition score 3 by late October, to ensure they perform well next year."

To ensure sheep and cattle do not lose condition, supplementary feeding is recommended when dry pasture FOO is less than 1500 kilograms of dry matter per hectare.

"Regular condition scoring of ewes and cows will help producers determine when to start supplementary feeding and how much feed is required until there is enough green FOO available next winter," Dr Roberts said.

"Any long delays in supplementary feeding may result in livestock being in poorer condition than expected by mid-summer."

With hay cutting about to start, Dr Roberts said producers in some areas might need to harvest more to get the same amount of feed as in an average year.

"About 7000-8000kg/ha DM is generally required from a paddock in an average season," he said.

"In areas with below average rainfall, producers will have to harvest an increased area to get the same quantity of hay production or plan to purchase extra hay."

Water availability and quality may also become an issue for many producers, especially those who have experienced consecutive seasons of below average winter rainfall.

"Stock water intake has already started to increase with the warmer weather across the agricultural region and, combined with a lack of runoff, producers may have to consider preparing a water budget earlier than usual," Dr Roberts said.

"At the peak of summer dry cattle can need up to 100 litres per day, while sheep will need 10 to 14 litres per day."

Wind erosion could be another challenge for some landholders in coming months.

DPIRD research officer Justin Laycock said at least 50pc groundcover was required to mitigate wind erosion, while 70pc cover would stem water erosion.

Mr Laycock said with below average rainfall forecast, it was important to plan early and reduce all vehicle and stock movement on paddocks with low cover.

"Consider stocking rates carefully to ensure there is at least 600 kilograms of dry matter per hectare at the start of winter next year," Mr Laycock said.

"Another option is to feed stock in confined paddocks or feedlotting, while some producers may need to consider the cost-benefit of agisting or selling stock, before stock and paddocks lose too much condition."

Weed management could also be a challenge this season, as growers seek to balance the benefit of increasing groundcover with a potential decrease in crop potential.

For more livestock, cropping and land management information on how best to navigate the months ahead, visit the department's Season 2019 webpages at agric.wa.gov.au.

The pages also have links to the department's Statistical Seasonal Forecast, the updated Pastures from Space service and the Condition Scoring app.