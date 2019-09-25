Show time for Royal Flying Doctor Service

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) of Western Australia is delighted to again showcase its life-saving work and support the 2019 Perth Royal Show that starts this Saturday.



RFDS Western Operations chief executive Rebecca Tomkinson said the Perth Royal Show offered the Flying Doctor a valuable opportunity to connect with people from all over Western Australia.



"Everyone we talk to seems to have a Flying Doctor story to share," Ms Tomkinson said.



"It's always touching to hear stories about how we were able to help at a time where people needed us the most and the impact our service has made in their lives.



"I hope that showgoers will pop by our display and meet with our team of amazing and highly trained doctors, nurses and pilots who will be able to share their experiences operating on the frontline of one of WA's vital emergency services.



"We will also have our PC-12 aircraft training simulator on hand for people to experience our unique operating environment which essentially serves as an Intensive Care Unit in the sky."



The RFDS has shared a long history with WA's agricultural community, providing a 'mantle of safety' to many farmers and agribusinesses over the decades.



The RFDS exhibit will be located within the 'Walk Through WA' Centenary Pavilion.

