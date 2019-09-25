Presidents respond on online poll

The heads of WA's two major farm lobby groups have traded blows on the back of a Farm Weekly poll on whether the groups should merge or stay separate.

The survey showed 56 per cent of respondents were against a merge and that 53 per cent didn't believe WA agriculture would be better represented politically by one single body.



The results of the poll were sent to both organisations last week.



Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) president Tony Seabrook said WAFarmers needed to "look at itself in the mirror" in the wake of the poll.

"The poll shows that WAFarmers are out of touch with the industry and their own members," Mr Seabrook said.



WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said the results were "not exactly what we were expecting".



"I would suggest PGA pushed very hard among their membership to ensure a no vote," Mr Turton said.

"The polling showed 371 voters were PGA members which is an incredibly high percentage of their membership, if not virtually everyone."