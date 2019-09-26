A variety of talking points at WIFE day

Ladies from Lake Grace were farmer Paula Carruthers (left), grower and SandnSalt co-business owner Dot Morgan, Lake Grace Visitor Centre co-ordinator Jo Morgan and Rural Contracting owner Symone McKenzie.

Lake Grace farmers Thersea Naisbitt (left), WIFE committee members of the Lakes branch Karen Baker and Claire Gray, with Lauren Duckworth.

Representing ANZ were assistant agribusiness manager Alicia Ramsay (left) and branch manager Tegan Jamieson, Narrogin.

CBH Group site manager Jessica Rintoul (left), Newdegate and grower Amanda Smart, Buniche.

Great Southern Grammar head of Michaelmas boarding house Jenny Colgate (left), Curtin University agribusiness student Jordy Medlen, Great Southern Grammar director of community relations Claire Hanson and Kylie Dowling, who runs a cattle export depot at Popanyinning.

Having a chat over a tea or coffee were farmers Sarah Wiese (left), Highbury, with Lisa Bradford and Libby Newman, from Cuballing.

Fiona Lewis (left), Danielle Olyett, Kaye Tyson, Anne-Marie Sloggett, Tracey Noble and Helen King, all growers from Kulin.

Ongerup growers Rosalyn Chisholm (left) and Jane Campbell.

WOMEN from across the Wheatbelt, Great Southern and South Coast regions were keen to talk all things farming at the annual Women in Farming Enterprises day at Lake Grace last week.

While many were eager to discuss how the season has been going for other growers in and outside their region, the day aimed to highlight and celebrate successful women in the agricultural and regional workforce and provide information on how they can improve their businesses.

Attendees heard from speakers who shared stories of breaking through barriers and combatting the stigma of being a woman in male-dominated workplaces, balancing work with family and being a young woman in agriculture.

Presenters also shared the results of a recent trial, whether yield is king for cropping, the importance of communication in farming enterprises and the dangers posed on farm businesses through cyber crime.