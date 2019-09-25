Live-ex lends helping hand to RFDS, Cowboys foundation

THE livestock export industry has chosen two local organisations to benefit from the charity auction at its national conference in Townsville in October - the Cowboys Community Foundation and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.



Tens of thousands of dollars are raised each year, with the auction a highlight of the industry's annual gala dinner. LIVEXchange is this year being hosted by the Queensland Livestock Exporters' Association (QLEA) in conjunction with LiveCorp and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC).

QLEA member Troy Trevor and LiveCorp events manager Paula Leniston recently visited the beneficiaries in Townsville, and were impressed by their operations.

"Both are worthwhile causes with strong links to the rural and regional community in Townsville, Queensland and beyond. It's great to be able to support their efforts," Mr Trevor said.

The Cowboys Community Foundation is a community-owned charity improving employment, health and social outcomes for young North Queenslanders through education-based programs.

Foundation Director Fiona Pelling said she was excited to be part of LIVEXchange and looking forward to meeting delegates in October.

"While we receive partial government funding for our programs, including NRL Cowboys House and our school attendance challenge Try for 5!, we rely on the support of like-minded commercial partners to succeed and grow," Ms Pelling said.

"Funds raised through the charity auction will go towards improving our student support services at NRL Cowboys House in the areas of tutoring, health and wellbeing, and extracurricular activities."

The RFDS operates 20 aircraft in Queensland alone, employing more than 400 people from pilots, doctors and other health professionals, to administration and support services roles.

Fundraising Manager in Queensland Katherine Ash said the RFDS is a life-line to many rural and remote communities.

"Whether it's for emergency aeromedical retrievals or delivering primary health care, we're there for Queenslanders when they need us," Ms Ash said.

"This is made possible thanks to generous supporters and fundraisers, and we're grateful for the backing of all those attending the LIVEXchange gala dinner."

