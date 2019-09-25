WA Angus society celebrates 100 milestone

WESTERN Australian Angus stud stock and commercial producers joined the 100-year celebration of the existence of the Angus Society of Australia at the recent 'Black Friday' event at the Gingin Recreation Centre.

The special occasion was hosted by the WA Angus committee and saw 120 members come together for a fulfilling day which involved a morning session at the yards viewing cattle displays, a structural assessment presentation and an open discussion with recognised veterinarians.

The afternoon session at the recreation centre included an enjoyable centenary lunch, listening to several guest speakers and ended with a sundowner 'cooking with beef' session.

WA Angus State committee chairman Mark Hattingh kicked off the day's proceedings, welcoming everyone and encouraging everyone to view the display of approximately 70 head of Angus cattle that were generously exhibited by Gary and Julie Buller, Monterey Angus, Karridale, Henry Strating, Superior Blacks Angus, John Cranston, Kingslane Red Angus, Benger, John and Dale Jansen, Fernwood Farm, Gingin, the Collard family, Warringah Grazing, Nambung, the Roe family, Benalong Grazing, Gingin, Alan and Sean Greenwell, Bullrush Farms, Gingin and Maxine Greville, Gingin Pastoral.

Peter Collins, Merridale Angus stud, Tennyson, Victoria and David Roe, Benalong Grazing discussed and demonstrated structural assessment on a selection of the cattle on display and with the use of five heifers and two yearling bulls organised a few exercises to encourage producers to select which animals best benefited their beef enterprises.

Peter Collins (left), Merridale Angus stud, Tennyson, Victoria and David Roe, Benalong Grazing, Gingin, discussed and demonstrated structural assessment on a selection of the cattle on display at the 'Black Friday' event. Thanking them with a gift is Blackrock Angus stud principal Ken MacLeay, Busselton.

Mr Collins said when it came to structural correctness in cattle, he started with the head.

"If they have got a big, strong head and jaw and width and strength through the front end, those good attributes will follow through the animal," Mr Collins said.

There was a lot of interesting conversations and involvement around the talks of Doctor Enoch Bergman, Swans Veterinary Services, Esperance and Doctor Matt Carrick, BOS Vet and Rural, Dongara.

Dr Bergman touched on bull breakdowns, how they are managed and how many stud stock producers get blamed unfairly.

He also talked about Bovine Pestivirus and the two things producers can essentially do at home to mediate it.

WA Angus committee member Pam McGregor (left), Ardcairnie Angus stud, Kojonup, presented the special centenary magazine which was put together by WA Angus breeders and collated by herself and John and Lesley Young, Strathtay Angus stud, Narrogin.

Dr Carrick gave producers an understanding in premature spiral deviation (cork screw) which is a prevalent diseased across all bull breeds, its misinformed facts and how to correctly diagnosis it.

After the morning proceedings, everyone moved from the sunny cattle yards to the recreation centre, where Gingin Premium Meats supplied tender scotch fillet steaks to all and Selga Beckwith and family assisted with catering services.

Before the luncheon, WA Angus committee member Pam McGregor, Ardcairnie Angus stud, Kojonup, read an Angus prayer, while former 2007 to 2009 Angus Australian president John Young, Strathtay Angus, stud Narrogin, gave a vivid insight into the history of Angus cattle in WA and his wife, Lesley wrote a fitting poem.

Mr Young concluded his speech by saying the Angus society has been so successful because the breeders have been quick to adopt new technology and breeding tools.

"Maybe it's the astuteness of the breeders being descended from the Picts in Northern Britain, who were the only people not subjugated by the Romans," Mr Young said.

"So local in origin, so late in improvement, so rapid in growth and so complete the domination.

"The breed that writes the history, others read it."

Discussing the successful day at last weeks 'Black Friday' sundowner was David Topham (left), Cookalabi Angus stud, Coomberdale, Angus Australia marketing and communications manager Diana Wood, director of Angus Australia Tasmania Jock Hughs, Angus Australia breed development and extension manager Andrew Byrne and WA Angus committee member Lindsay Wolrige.

Mr McGregor presented the special centenary magazine which was put together by WA Angus breeders and collated by herself, husband John, Mrs Young and WA Angus News co-ordinator Shezanne Gibbs-Hooper.

Desert was soon served and the president of Angus Australia, Brad Gilmour, gave a small introduction in the centenary celebrations so far and an intriguing talk and photo slideshow of his time recently spent in Uruguay which was a part of the World Angus Secretariat.

He reiterated that it had been a big year of centenary celebrations.

"We started off with the Thomas Foods International Angus Youth Roundup in Armidale, then the Sydney Royal Angus feature show, the Angus National Conference held in Albury, Wodonga, Victoria, Royal Adelaide Angus feature show and here we are today," Mr Gilmour said.

The sundowner session 'cooking with beef' was enjoyed by all with a large tasting of beef ribs and beef kababs supplied by Gingin Premium Meats and cooked by WA Food Ambassador Don Hancey (right) and his team from Chef Global College, Shima Shahudin and Sanjay Rungasamy.

"We still have the upcoming Royal Melbourne Angus feature show, the Perth Royal Angus feature show and the Royal Launceston show in Tasmania."

Mr Gilmour said the quarterly Angus Bulletin by Angus Australia had given breeders and the wider public a fantastic insight into Angus and Angus infused cattle through the ages.

"The growth curb having had reached 3.5 million Angus and about 5.5 million Angus and Angus infused cattle in Australia today is phenomenal," Mr Gilmour said.

Angus Australia chief executive Peter Parnell took to the stand to talk about the next 100 years, believing the last 100 has given Angus Australia and the Angus breed a great platform for moving forward into the future.

"I feel very privileged in my role to be working with so many fantastic cattle breeders across the country, including WA, and the great team around me which their sole job is to service the needs of you, the breeders," Mr Parnell said.

"In 2015 I did some extensive analysis of the contribution that the Angus breed has made in adding value to the beef industry in Australia.

"We came up with a figure of $2.5 billion which was the added value Angus had contributed to the beef industry throughout the past 25 years.

"This was primarily due to embracement of technology and the expansion of the Angus breed in the country."

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) project manager Caris Jones rounded out the guest speakers in showcasing MLA at a glance, its market outlook, its marketing strategies and engagements around consumers and the current research and development projects its undertaking.

Mr Hancey encouraged the WA Angus committee to create a 'chef sundowner' to educate them about Angus beef, its great eating qualities, which in return will enhancing the promotion of the breed.

"I love nothing more than working with quality local producers to help grow their business, their opportunities and create innovative ways to showcase and market their produce," Mr Hancey said.

"My mission is to not only inspire the community to cook with fresh, seasonal and local produce but to improve their health and wellbeing by building on the awareness and the importance of buying local, supporting local and shopping local."

WA Angus committee member Tony Sudlow said the day was an outstanding success thanks to a lot of team involvement from the State committee, Angus Australia, Angus breeders, sponsors and the media.

"It was good to acknowledge the past and we look forward to the future, which looks very exciting for the Angus breed," Mr Sudlow said.

The WA regional forum hosted by the Angus Australia committee followed on Saturday morning at the Novotel Vines Resort, Swan Valley.

It was an opportunity for State members to gain insight into the latest research and development at Angus Australia and the technologies available for breeders to utilise in their stud stock and commercial operations.

Guest speakers included Angus Australia breed development officer Matt Reynolds and Angus Australia breed development and extension manager Andrew Byrne.