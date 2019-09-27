Crichton Vale on-property sale tops $2300

STRONG buyer support for Crichton Vale's 21st annual on-property ram sale at Narembeen recently saw 100 of the 110 Poll Merino and Merino rams offered sell to a top of $2300 and an average of $1065.

Bidder competition was strong on the quality line-up of rams from 17 registered bidders, which helped to achieve the high clearance numbers for the increased offering.

Of 80 Poll Merinos offered 72 sold for an average of $1129, while 28 from 30 Merinos sold for a $900 average.

Last year in the sale the stud sold 58 from 60 Poll Merinos at an average of $1357 and 32 from 40 Merinos for a $1000 average.

The top priced Poll Merino ram of the day reached $2300 and was paid by repeat buyer Andrew Greay, OJA & DR Greay and Co., Karlgarin.

The top ram, lot 53, tag ID P678 had wool tests of 21 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.7 CV and 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF).

The Greays also purchased the second top Poll Merino ram for $2200 with wool tests of 21.4 micron, 3.5 SD, 16.4 CV and 99.5pc CF.

Mr Greay liked the quality of rams the Cowans produce and was more than happy to buy a number of them, securing a further nine rams for a total of 11 paying an average of $1300.

"They're nice sheep, good for wool and meat, I have been buying from Crichton Vale for seven years now," Mr Greay said.

The top Merino ram went for $1900 and was purchased by Mervyn Ogilvie, Airlie Park, Narembeen, for a ram with wool tests of 20 micron, 3.5 SD, 17.5CV and 99.5 CF.

Airlie park finished with six Merino rams at an average of $1117.

Returning buyer Halley Cowan & Co., paid the second highest price of $1600 for a Merino ram with 19.1 micron, 3.7 SD, 19.4 CV and 99.7pc CF wool.

Bryce (left) and Dean Sinclair, Newdegate, were among the volume buyers at last weeks Crichton Vale on-property ram sale. They purchased seven rams at an average of $1443

Elders auctioneer Nathan King was pleased with the sale and the turnout, despite being a difficult year.

"It hasn't been the easiest year for people out here, so to see them still willing to buy was good," Mr King said.

Buyers weren't deterred by the slight downturn in the wool market and it was reflected by the number sold and the prices they received.

"I'm glad to see people still have faith in the wool and sheep market," he said.

Volume buyers of the sale were Tim and Josh Whitwell, Morrell Valley, Hyden, securing 34 rams, a mix of Poll Merinos and Merinos for an average price of $806.

They paid to a top of $1600 for a Poll Merino with tests of 20.4 micron, 3.4 SD, 16.7 CV and 99.5 CF.

Returning buyer Tim Whitwell, Morrell Valley, was looking to find some new additions for his flock in Hyden and was happy to support the Cowans.

The Crichton Vale rams will be mated to the Whitwells Merino ewes to increase their flock size.

"We like the Crichton Vale rams because they're good, honest Wheatbelt sheep and they're nice and heavy wool cutters," Mr Whitwell said.

Other volume buyers were repeat buyer Keith Van Vierson, Cheraton Farms, Mount Walker, purchasing 10 for an average of $1420 and C Nicholl & Co, secured eight for an average of $700.

Dean and Bryce Sinclair, BP Sinclair, Newdegate, also collected a ute load of rams buying seven for an average of $1443.

The Sinclairs run a flock of Merinos on their property at Newdegate and the rams purchased will be added to their flock.

Crichton Vale stud principal Bill Cowan was pleased with the amount of support shown at the sale.

"It was a very good sale for us, I was happy with the prices the rams sold for because I think the rams were more affordable compared to last year," Mr Cowan said.