Seven Oaks South tops Merredin at $5100

ENTHUSIASM in the industry was evident at the Merredin Breeders' Ram Sale early last week, with top prices and clearance rates proof that grower confidence is still high.

Both the Seven Oaks South and Carribber Poll Merino studs saw strong competition throughout the catalogue, from the big contingent of 33 registered buyers.

With a large selection of 173 quality rams in total penned for sale, it was plain to see buyers had marked their picks early on from both stud's offerings.

As testament to the quality and consistency of the genetics, the top prices achieved by both the Barnett family's Seven Oaks South stud and the Steel family's Carribber stud, once again lifted from the previous years gains, even though, weather wise, the season has not been the best for many.

Elders Merredin area manager Andrew Peters said it was a great result for an excellent selection of rams from the two vendors.

"Both Seven Oaks South and Carribber should be credited on the quality line-up of sheep they entered for sale today," Mr Peters said.

"It was a very even and consistent presentation and the sheer numbers of return, volume buyers is unmistakable evidence of their satisfaction in the performance of the bloodlines.

"It was very telling that they have achieved these results today even with the dry seasonal conditions and the recent lower prices in the wool market, it shows that the growers here today are confident in what they are buying and willing to invest in the industry for the future."

Once again the first cab off the rank were the 109 Seven Oaks South sires offered for sale, with 22 of the registered buyers having successful bids on the 101 sires that sold under the hammer for an average of $1243.

Buyers did not have to wait long with pen two, a big 109 kilogram Seven Oaks South Poll Merino sire making sure the bar was set at a sale topping $5100 high, up by $300 from the 2018 sale top price.

With April wool test figures of 20.3 micron and a standard deviation of 3.4 micron, the ram had a greasy fleece weight of 5.6kg for seven months growth and was knocked down to regular top priced buyer and client of around 15 years, Andrew Gillam, Gabyon Pastoral Company, Dongara.

Mr Gillam joins 7000 Merino ewes commercially and consistently takes home the Seven Oaks South top priced sire.

"The top-priced ram had lovely white, bright, crimpy wool on a good body," Mr Gillam said.

"He will go into a 500 ewe nucleus flock, for our own ram breeding."

Mr Gillam said their main flock had a 19.5 micron average at shearing this year and they were extremely happy with the quality of the wool they produced from the Seven Oaks South bloodline.

He purchased a total of three Seven Oaks South sires, to the top of $5100 and for an average of $3767.

The volume buyer of the day was Leon and Katie Sharman, Sharman Farms, Cadoux, with their purchase of 11 Seven Oaks South rams to a top price of $2800 and an average of $1091.

The Sharman's top priced ram weighed in at 104kg, and had measurements of 5.2kg GFW, 19.4 micron and 3.3 SD.

Mr Sharman said they had been purchasing Seven Oaks South genetics for around 10 years and join 2700 ewes commercially.

"We like the size, the nourishment in the wool and the definition of the crimp," he said.

Regular buyers Growden Brothers, Merredin, purchased 10 rams for an average of $820, coincidentally D & T Butler, Bruce Rock, ended the sale with the same figures of 10 rams for an average of $820.

Another regular volume buyer in Jason Wahlsten, Mully Gully Farms, Merredin, took home a team of seven rams for an average of $875, while fellow Merredin locals, Duleybanyundy Farm, carefully selected their four sires, for an average of $2575.

Landmark Central Wheatbelt livestock agent, Aaron Caldwell bought across both studs, and ended up with a total of 12 Seven Oaks South Rams.

Whist there were too many volume buyers to mention, rounding out the larger volumes was Ron Burro, Lake Julia Farming Company, Turkey Hill, with his purchase of seven rams for a $874 average.

Seven Oaks South principal Matt Barnett said they were rapt with the results of the sale and that it was really great to see people still buying and breeding, despite the season.

"We are really thankful for the ongoing support of our clients," Mr Barnett said.

"There may be some uncertainty in terms of markets, with China and the like, and with the season, but our clients are in it for the long term and so are we."

Carribber co-principals Richard Steel (left) and grandson James Steel, South Yilgarn, with top priced buyer Simon Penny, Greenhills Farming Company, York, and Elders Merredin area manager Andrew Peters, with the $3900 top priced sire.

Carribber Poll Merino stud certainly had the shed's attention when they kicked of their section of the catalogue with a bang, in the form of some stiff competition to achieve a high of $3900.

Two bidders were eager to secure the 88.4kg ram, with August wool test figures of 20.8 micron, 14.8 CV, 3.1 SD and a comfort factor of 99.4 per cent.

The winning bid belonged to long term Carribber client Simon Penny, Greenhills Farming Company, York.

Mr Penny said they had been buying from Carribber for about 20 years and he was particularly impressed with the top-priced ram today.

"We like the size of the Carribber sheep, their wool staple length and yield," Mr Penny said.

"You can see the consistency across the April and August test results, which just shows the quality of their genetics."

The Pennys join 3000 Merino ewes commercially and the three rams they purchased, to the top of $3900 and an average of $2433, would be used in their nucleus flock to breed their own rams.

The second top price in the Carribber catalogue went to lot 115, a big 98.4kg sire, with August test results of 19.4 micron, 16 CV, 3.1 SD and 99.6pc CF and was one of nine rams purchased by regular volume buyer Bruce Harvey, BA Harvey & Sons, Moorine Rock.

Mr Harvey averaged $1322 for his purchases and has been buying from Carribber for over 20 years.

There was a total of 11 successful buyers in the Carribber sale, with 60 sires in total sold for an average of $1082.

One of the volume buyers of the day was another regular client in John Guadagmin, Gilba Downs, Southern Cross, who filled his ute with seven rams, for an average of $914.

Mr Guadagmin said they had been long term clients in excess of 15 years and liked the type and style of the Carribber Poll Merinos.

"I like the nice soft, white wool they have," Mr Guadagmin said.

"They have a good micron and length of staple."

Mr Guadagmin said the fact that they were bred for their environment was also a huge factor in their performance on-farm in their program.

Rounding out the volume buyers for Carribber was Landmark Central Wheatbelt livestock agent, Aaron Caldwell, who purchased a total of 12 rams for an average of $825, to go with the 12 he purchased earlier from Seven Oaks South.

Mr Caldwell bought on behalf of one client who like the big plain bodied genetics and good crimping stylish wools exhibited by both studs.

Mr Peters said the offering from Carribber this year was the best he had seen from the stud so far.

"They really are improving year after year," he said.

"The presentation this year was outstanding."

Carribber co-principal Richard Steel said they were very happy with the results and believed it was the best line of rams they have presented for sale.

"We are always trying to improve and are very thankful for the support of our clients," Mr Steel said.