Glenlea Dohne sells to a top of $4000

DESPITE a drop in the number of rams sold at auction there were many positives at the Leach family's Glenlea Dohne stud ram sale at Katanning recently.

Prices rose to a top of $4000 and this was paid by long-term Glenlea client and last year's top price buyers Simon and Danny Chitty, SM & NL Chitty, Goomalling.

The top price ram sparked interest early on in the sale at lot five and buyer Danny Chitty said that they had been buying rams from the Glenlea stud for more than four years.

"We are very happy with how the rams have performed across our operation with regard to wool cut, quality and growth rate," Mr Chitty said.

"As far as fertility goes they are good mothers and we consistently get over 100 per cent lambing across the board.

"When we select our rams we focus specifically on the style, looking for well nourished, bright white and medium micron type wool and fast growth rates in their carcase data."

The Chitty's have also found the Glenlea sires to thrive in the conditions at Goomalling.

They run 800 purebred Dohne ewes and the majority of the lambs are turned off as prime lambs.

The top price ram figures had him at 4.25 for WWT, 5.37 for PWWT, 1.69 for YEMD, 17.55 for YCFW and 0.50 for YFD.

He also ranked 174.54 for Index.

Aside from the top price ram the Chitty's also purchased another sire for $3000.

Several volume buyers made their presence known at the sale with AM Littleton & Son, Williams, putting together a team of 12 rams for which paid up to $3000 and an average of $1108.

Another long-term client and volume buyer was Nigel Edgecombe, C & N Edgecombe, South Burracoppin, and he secured 10 rams to an average of $750.

Mr Edgecombe has been buying Glenlea rams for four years and runs a flock of 1200 first cross ewes.

"We are in the process of increasing our ewe numbers and we have found the Dohne's to be extremely hardy, fertile and able to maintain a good amount of fat cover and raise a good size lamb," Mr Edgecombe said.

"When we select our rams we have been focusing on a bigger size ram with good muscle, good weaning weight, post weaning weight and good structure."

Other buyers which put together a good team of rams were River Miss, Katanning, who put purchased 10 rams paying to a top of $2800 and average of $1060 while Clayton South, CJ South & Co, Wagin, bought eight to a top of $950.

Making their selections from the last of the Dohne rams, LK & DK Thompson, Wagin, bought six to a top of $1200, while Warkelup Grazing Co, Kojonup, bought three at $3100, $1000 and $800 and RA & MK Miolini, Narembeen, bought two for $1250 and $950.

Landmark auctioneer Mark Warren said that while the clearance of the rams sold under auction was a bit disappointing, water shortages and seasonal conditions played their part and the quality of the rams was still very good.

"I think the thing to take away from today was that the list of registered buyers ranged from all over the state which is testament to how the rams perform in all different environments," Mr Warren said.