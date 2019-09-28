Wanjalonar and Cheetara sale tops $4100

AS temperatures around the Wheatbelt rose significantly, so too did the bidding competition at the annual Wanjalonar and Cheetara, Narembeen ram sale recently, where buyers pushed prices to a top of $4100 for a Cheetara White Suffolk sire.

Buyers know what to expect when it came to quality and depth at this sale.

And this year was no different with the two Narembeen studs combing to put up an attractive offering of Merino, Poll Merino, White Suffolk, Suffolk and Poll Dorset rams for buyers to choose from.

This year sale hosts, the Hooper family, Wanjalonar stud, put up a total of 79 Merino and Poll Merino rams and sold 64 under the hammer for an average of $945, which was back on last year's average of $1204 when the stud sold 69 rams from 83 offered.

Nick and Gina Cheetham's Cheetara stud offering totalled 138 rams, representing the White Suffolk, Suffolk and Poll Dorset breeds and by the end of their run they had cleared 125 under the hammer for an average of $1123.

These figures meant the Cheetara sale average was up $229 on its 2018 average of $894 when it cleared 124 rams from 132 offered.

Not only did the Cheetara stud achieve the highest sale average of the two vendors it also claimed top price honours when one of its White Suffolk rams sparked interest among buyers and caused a bidding melee before finally being knocked down at $4100.

The ram, Cheetara 551 in lot 34, was purchased by returning buyer Brendan Maher, Rockdale Farming Co, Myaree, at the day's top price.

The Warburn (150329) sired ram was August born and had a body weight of 112 kilogram when scanned recently.

Its scans were 42.5mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 4mm of fat.

Mr Maher also purchased the top-priced Cheetara ram at last year's sale for $3100 and was happy to continue the trend.

"I've been buying from the stud for three years now and I have had great success with the progeny," Mr Maher said.

Along with the top-priced ram, Mr Maher secured another six White Suffolk rams from Cheetara to finish with a team of seven, at an average of $2314.

In terms of numbers, the biggest buyer in the Cheetara White Suffolk run was Aylesbury Farm, Merredin, which purchased 13 rams for an average price of $1315.

Blackwood Stump Farming, Muntadgin, wasn't far behind, purchasing nine White Suffolk rams for an average of $1111.

Stud principal Derek Hooper (left), holding the top-priced ram which sold for $2700 at their on-property sale at Narembeen last week. With Mr Hooper is wife Wendy, Elders Narembeen branch manager Colin Ogilvie, Elders Merredin regional manager Andrew Peters and Elders stud stock trainee Callum O'Neill. The ram was purchased by Graeme and Melanie White, Gra-Mel Nominees, Badgingarra.

In the Cheetara Poll Dorset run it was Michael Lucchesi, SD & MT Lucchesi, Kulin, who purchased the top price ram at $1600.

The June-drop ram is sired by a Tipperary sire and weighed in at 120kg, with scans of 46.5mm EMD and 4.5mm fat.

The Kulin operation was also the volume buyer in the Poll Dorset run collecting another 15 sires to finish with a team of 16 at an average of $1125.

Mr Lucchesi was glad he managed to pick as many as he did.

"They're big sized, nice looking rams," Mr Lucchesi said.

"I have been using them for four years now and have had good results."

Aylesbury Farm also secured three Poll Dorset sires under the hammer, all at $600 while K & S Butler, Narembeen, purchased three to a top of $1500.

In the Cheetara Suffolk section of the sale 15 of the 19 rams offered sold to a top $1100 twice paid by repeat buyer Michael Mortimore, Mortimore Brothers, Wadderin.

Both rams were August drops by Sayla Park (160041).

The first ram weighed 104kg with scans of 43mm EMD and 4.6mm fat while the second weighed in at 101.5kg.

It had scans of 41.4mm EMD and 3.9mm fat.

The rams will be used to produce prime sucker lambs on the Mortimore's property.

"I have been buying from them for three years and they're good all-round rams so I just picked the best ones to bid on," Mr Mortimore said.

Also showing interest in the Suffolk sires was KJ & RF Liebeck which secured four rams for $600 each, while SJ Yandle, Narembeen, selected three and paid to a top of $1000.

Two hybrid White Suffolk-Suffolk cross rams were included in the sale and were also bought by SJ Yandle for a top of $1600 and EL Dixon & Son, Narembeen, at $1000.

When it came to the offering of Merino and Poll Merino rams from Wanjalonar, it was a Merino ram which recorded the $2700 top price of the sale.

Return buyers Graeme and Melanie White, Gra-Mel Nominees, Badgingarra, who were bidding through Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad, beat out 33 other registered bidders to take the top Wanjalonar Merino ram home when they were the last one standing when the ram went under the hammer in lot two.

The upstanding Merino ram has wool figures of 19 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.3 CV and 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF).

Mr Broad also secured the second top price in the Wanjalonar catalogue at $1900 for the Whites as well.

This Merino ram has wool figures of 20.8 micron, 3 SD, 14.4 CV and 99.8pc CF.

A strong supporter of the Wanjalonar team was Narembeen operation GB Draper, securing seven rams at an average of $1257.

The Drapers team topped at $1700 for a Merino ram with wool figures of 19.6 micron, 3.5 SD, 17.8 CV and 99.3pc CF.

The best price for a Wanjalonar Poll Merino sire was $1500 paid by repeat buyer Clint Butler, K & S Butler.

The ram had wool figures of 19.5 micron, 2.7 SD, 13.8 CV and 99.7pc CF.

Along with the top priced Poll sire the Butlers picked up another four Polls to finish with a team of five at an average of $1020.

There were three other Narembeen operations to secure sizable drafts from Wanjalonar.

Southern Cross operation P Gobettis & Co assembled a team of six rams from the Wanjalonar stud averaging $850 and to a top of $1000 twice.

Mr Broad was pleased with the support shown by regular buyers to both studs at the sale given the season.

"It was competitive between returning buyers, however there were a few clients missing this year," Mr Broad said.

"It was a better offering of rams compared to last year and buyers responded accordingly."