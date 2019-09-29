Koobelup Dohne reaches top of $3000

WITH a couple of last year's top-priced buyers not requiring rams this year, it was still a pleasing result for Koobelup principals Ian and Julie Hanna at their annual sale at the Narrogin ram shed recently.

The 119 rams offered, well-backed with Dohne ASBVs, saw 103 sell at auction to a top of $3000 and an overall average of $1144.

The top price came with the sixth ram in the offering with a number of clients bidding until at $3000 Elders sale auctioneer Nathan King knocked the ram down to first time buyers to the stud at last year's sale, Wemyss Estate Pty Ltd, Gnowangerup, when 20 head were purchased.

Back again this year, Wemyss Estate farm manager George Hams assisted by David Halleen, Elders Jerramungup, was active throughout this year's catalogue purchasing 16 rams in total, including two others at $2200 and $1800.

Their top priced ram IH 18 0110, an April 2018 drop, has Dohne ASBVs of 6.5 WWT, 8 PWWT, 1.4 PEMD, 0.1 PFAT, 10.3 YCFW, 0.2 YFD, -1.3 YDCV and Dohne Index Value of 177.5

Mr Hams said that the Dohne breed was introduced to the Wemyss breeding flock four years ago and currently 3600 ewes are being joined to the breed and it is intended to continue on this basis increasing Dohne breeding numbers.

Another volume buyer, as with last year's sale, was the Buller family, Darkan.

Chris Buller last year went home with 16 rams, but as he was overseas for this year's sale, son Tim was bidding on behalf of the family and purchased 15 head up to $1400 twice.

Down from Dowerin and back again this year, Gavin Hagboom, WR Hagboom & Co, was another volume buyer going home with 13 head up to $1600.

Also from up north, were the losing bidders on the top priced ram John and Lindy Grant, Grant Contracting, Dandaragan, who were first time buyers to Koobelup two years ago and returned to this year's sale to go home with five up to $2000.

Running just over 2000 ewes, they take the opportunity to move around most of the Dohne sheds to make their selections for their breeding program.

There was a noticeable lift in bidding and therefore values being paid when it came to the final 20 rams penned.

Younger by about three to four months than those earlier offered, competition intensified to the extent that Simon Chitty, Goomalling, who was accompanied by his father Dan went to $2600 to secure the ram of his choice, this being the second top price of the overall sale.

Dohne ASBVs for this mid-July 2018 drop ram were 5.5 WWT, 6.8 PWWT, 1.6 PEMD, 0.2 PFAT, 9.6Y CFW, -0.7 YFD -1.1 YDCV and Dohne Index Value of 179.8.

Mr Chitty said his flock of 800 purebred but unregistered Dohne ewes were based mainly on Koobelup bloodlines having first purchased rams from the stud about 10 years ago when the stud used to offer rams at Beverley.

He said they were easy maintenance sheep, very good doers and the ewes were very fertile and their small flock worked in well with their cropping program.

Another of these youngsters slightly earlier in the catalogue sold at $2500 to Jesse Martin & Co Highbury.

Buyer registrations were slightly down on last year, which may be a trend this selling season due to seasonal conditions however the 16 buyers who did register this year all made purchases during the sale.

And give the season as such, Koobelup studmaster Ian Hanna said it was a very pleasing result overall with buyers getting the rams they wanted at the prices they wanted to pay and met his sale expectations aware that potential buyers of 10 rams weren't attending because of the season.

Commenting on behalf of the selling agents Elders, Mr King said it was a quality line up all with exceptionally pleasing white wools supported by very good figures which is what the Dohne breed is all about.

Mr King said the Koobelup sale was well supported by the stud's long-term clients and to clear more than 100 rams at auction was a very good result given the season, including the imminent water situation.