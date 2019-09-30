Royston Prime SAMM reaches top of $3100

The top price of the Royston on-property ram sale in Napier on Monday was a Prime SAMM ram which made $3100 and sold to 3 Brooks Farming, Winnejup. With the top price ram is prime lamb specialist Elders agent Michael O'Neill (left), Royston stud principal Sandy Forbes, Elders Mt Barker agent Dean Wallinger and Elders auctioneer Don Morgan.

TOP LambPlan ASBVs and outstanding wool quality and carcase attributes were unfortunately not enough to lift the clearance at the Royston Prime SAMM and White Dorper sale recently.

An unusual and disconcerting season across some areas of the State kept a percentage of buyers away, but it was clear that while the sale struggled for clearance, values were still strong and this was a reflection on the quality of the rams across both the Prime SAMM and White Dorper catalogues.

The sale topped at $3100 which was paid for a top ASBV ranked Prime SAMM sire and the ram was secured by return clients Vanessa Fredericks and Duncan Jones, 3 Brooks Farming, Winnejup.

It was the third year in a row 3 Brooks had been buying rams from the Forbes' sale and they have been extremely happy with the results they have been getting and the performance of the rams in their flock.

"It was all about the dual purpose of the Prime SAMM for us," Ms Fredericks said.

"On average we have been achieving 120 per cent or more across the flock and we have just been really pleased with their performance and wool quality.

"While we try and select rams with the better wools were have placed equal emphasis on carcase figures."

Ms Fredericks said that usually they would try and turn lambs off as suckers and keep a percentage of ewe lambs as replacements and that they are in the process of increasing their numbers in the ewe flock.

The top price ram was a natural twin and presented well on paper as well as in the flesh with 7.1 for WWT and 164 for DP$ Index which were both the highest in the catalogue.

He was also the highest ranking ram for PWT at 8.4 and had a PEMD of 1.3 and PFAT of 0.5.

As far as wool figures went he tested well and his micron was 19.4 and was 99.7 per cent comfort factor.

In total, 3 Brooks Farming purchased a total of four rams with the other rams they secured going for $2800, $1600 and $1500.

With the $1500 top price White Dorper ram at the Royston White Dorper ram sale on Monday was Elders Boyup Brook agent and prime lamb specialist Michael O'Neill (left), top price buyer Damon Parker, Parker Farms, Kalgan, Elders Mt Barker agent Dean Wallinger and Royston stud principal Sandy Forbes.

While there were a number of Prime SAMM rams passed in throughout the catalogue it was clearly the lack of buyers present rather than the quality as what rams that did sell sold well.

Volume buyers were still present and NC Flugge & Co, Katanning, put together a team of 10 rams paying to a top of $1400 and average of $880.

Another buyer which put together several rams was Prairie Nominees Pty Ltd, Newdegate, who bought six rams to a top of $2600 and average of $1443 while another buyer which paid good money was Cherene Farming Co, Jerramungup, who bought three rams but paid top dollar at $2100, $2000 and $1300.

Continuing through the Prime SAMM offering, NI Thorn, Tambellup, took home four sires at $1600, $800, $800 and $700 while AG Thomas & LJ McMahon, Bremer Bay, also bought four rams at $1300, $900, $800 and $700.

Actively bidding on the last of the Prime SAMM rams, Waters Avondale Grazing, Sunnyside, secured three rams at $1200, $1000 and $800, CL & LM Penny, Ravensthorpe, bought four paying to a top of $1000 and Swallow Dale Grazing, Mt Barker, bought three for $1000, $1000 and $800.

There were 20 outstanding White Dorper rams up for offer and it was unfortunate that current market trends and seasonal conditions took its toll on the clearance.

However, there were several buyers who appreciate the extreme length and muscling of the rams and bid accordingly.

Long-term White Dorper client Damon Parker, Parker Farms, Kalgan, was one of those buyers paying the top price of $1500.

Mr Parker has been buying rams from Alan and Sandy Forbes since they very beginning of the stud and he said that as far as the quality and performance of the rams went they consistently delivered in his operation of 500 purebred ewes.

"We focus specifically on foot score and shedding score," Mr Parker said.

"The lambs we turn off at around 38kg plus out the farm gate usually to DBC and we have been consistently pleased with how fast they grow and the length and finish of them."

The top price White Dorper sire scored five out of five for shedding four out of five for foot score and 7.8 for WWT which was the highest across the White Dorper catalogue.

The ram also scored 13.1 for PWT and 1.6 PEMD and 0.4 for PFAT.

Mr Parker bought a total of three White Dorper rams paying $1000 and $900 for the other two sires.

Other buyers which secured White Dorper rams were MJ & KM Wilson, Kulin, who bought three paying $1300, $800 and $700 and MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks, who bought one for $1200.

Elders auctioneer Don Morgan said the sale result was no reflection on the quality of the rams and that the rams that sold made good values it was simply a question of buyer numbers.

"The rams presented extremely well, had good figures behind them and were very even," Mr Morgan said.

"Seasonal conditions across parts of the State where a lot of these rams usually go played its part today."