A long history in barley processing

SOME of CBH's customers in Japan have rich business histories and the Takabatake company is no exception.

The food processing company was founded in 1888, on February 15 to be exact, and its president, Mitsuhiro Takabatake is now the fourth generation of the Takabatake family to be running the business.

The recent CBH Grower Study Tour visited the company's head office in Yoshiwara, which is located in the Zentsuji precinct in the south of the country.

Takabatake specialises in the food business and processes a large amount of barley for the food industry in Japan.

Its products include barley rice and pearling barley for the miso and shochu industries.

Barley rice is growing in popularity in Japan as it is becoming more recognised as a health food.

In addition to rolled barley, the company also produces barley flakes and pearl barley.

The barley rice production makes up 10 per cent of Takabatake's business, while processing for miso paste sits at 30pc.

The largest sector that Takabatake supplies is pearled barley for the shochu market, with this making up 60pc of its production.

Takabatake uses 20,000 tonnes of barley a year, with 70pc of this imported from Australia and 30pc coming from the domestic market.

A significant focus within its barley business is ensuring the varieties it uses are good for pearling, which in effect is removing the husk and polishing the barley.

Mr Takabatake said this was the most important process for the business.

One issue the company must deal with is that 30-40pc of the barley that goes through the factory is removed during the pearling process. This could be due to things such as cracked grains or the removal of foreign materials.

"We must pay careful attention to not break grain during the process, broken grain is not good for us," Mr Takabatake said.

The hardness of the grain is important to this process and a nice round grain is preferred.

The key for the company is to have a consistency of hardness in the grain they buy.

The company prefers a small spread of standard deviation of hardness in the grain and while hardness is important in its quality criteria, it is the consistency of hardness that is most important.

"It doesn't matter so much if the grain has a lower or higher hardness, we like to see small standard deviation across the product," Mr Takabatake said.

"We set the line with the average and if the sample is too wide we end up with a lot of broken grains when we process it.

"Consistent hardness of the grain is very important to us."

Mr Takabatake said he had also noticed over the years that when WA had a wet harvest there was more variance in the hardness of the grain and even the drying of grain didn't seem to help reduce this variance.

He said La Trobe was a preferred variety and there was potential for Spartacus to become a variety they could use given harmonisation of the maximum residue limits between Australia and Japan.

"We are looking for varieties that have good protein, because good protein usually means the kernel is hard, too much protein though and you get a smaller grain which can be harder to polish," Mr Takabatake said.

Mr Takabatake said he had used Canadian barley in the past and when compared to Australian barley there were three points that made the Australian product a better option for his company.

"Firstly, the moisture content," he said.

"Australia sits at 10pc moisture, while Canada can be 12-14pc and that 2pc difference is a big thing for our production process.

"Secondly, the colour. Australian barley has a much brighter colour and thirdly, the logistics.

"Transport from Australia is a lot better for the kernel and we seem to get less breakage from the Australian kernels."

In terms of its processing capability, the Takabatake company can process 100 tonnes of barley a day.

It has two production lines that process about 11 tonnes an hour in total.

Barley from Australia arrives at the port and is delivered to Takabatake in 25t bulk trucks and from there goes straight into the first step in the production process which is to put the barley through an ingredient separator to remove foreign matter from the grain.

The barley then goes to an agitator which again sorts it to take out any foreign matters, with growers on the tour shown a sample containing other grains and pulses, rocks and stubble matter that had come out of Australian barley.

From the sorters, the barley moves to silos, with six 120 tonne units on site, and from there the barley is put through the polishing machine.

This machine consists of a cylindrical whetstone that rotates at high speeds to scrape away the husks.

Depending on customer requests the finish can be adjusted by changing the coarseness of the grinding stone and the rotating speed.

The barley then goes through a sifter, which sifts it with multiple layers of mesh and removes broken grains.

It is then surface polished, which involves rolling the grain by applying pressure and as the barley rubs together water is added to make the surface smooth.

The next step in the process is to condition the barley, which hardens the starch in the grain by spraying high temperature steam on it to sterilise and reduce the generation of bran, and it then dries and cools down in a machine that also controls the moisture levels in the grain.

From here, given it is a food product and the need for strict quality assurance, it goes through another series of process to ensure all foreign matter has been removed from the barley.

These involve going through another sifter and then an aspirator which uses an air dust collector to remove fine powder from the dried and treated product.

It is then put through two gravity sorters, which take out any material lighter than the grain and any material heavier than the grain.

The barley once again goes through a screen separator to remove any fine powder left and finally a metal detector to make sure there are no metal matters in the grain.

A final quality check is undertaken in the factory with a moisture meter measuring water quality, a hardness meter checks hardness, thickness, weight and so on of the grains and it also goes through an infrared device to measure starch, protein and fat.

It is then ready to pack and depending on the customer it will be put into various sized packaging from small packets for supermarkets to large bulka bags for shochu producers.

The Takabatake company said there was potential for an increase in consumption of barley in Japan.

With more people thinking about health in their daily lives, there has been a boom in foods such as barley.

According to the company, barley is gaining attention as a health food and the chances of barley being eaten as part of a meal have increased in Japan in recent times.