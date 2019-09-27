WA lupins a good fit for logistics company

WESTERN Australian lupins are in high demand in South Korea, with the largest importer of our lupins in the world situated in that country.

The Sun Kwang company imports 100 per cent of the lupin supply into South Korea and has the only facility in the country to process or dehull lupins to service the livestock feed market.

Since 1987, Sun Kwang has imported just over 5.37 million tonnes of lupin from Australia, with the large majority of this volume coming from WA growers.

Sun Kwang was founded in 1948 and in addition to its grain storage and processing sector, it also operates container and car terminals across South Korea.

In 2018, the company handled 4.8mt of grain, one million containers and 400,000 cars and describes itself as a "comprehensive logistics company".

Growers on the CBH Grower Study Tour were provided with a tour of Sun Kwang's grain storage facility and lupin processing plant that is situated right next to a large port in the city of Incheon.

Sun Kwang's storage facility is linked to the port by a 1.7 kilometre conveyor belt system that brings grain from berth to the silos.

The company owns the two largest grain silo facilities in South Korea, with the capacity of its Incheon facility sitting at 240,000 tonnes, while another of its facilities situated in Gunsan can hold 700,000t of grain.

Each of the silos has a capacity for 3000t of grain and are constructed of concrete with 30cm thick walls, with Sun Kwang the first company in Korea to be able to control the temperature within its silos.

In terms of its lupin business, the plant can process 50 tonnes of lupins an hour or 200,000t a year.

Not all lupins that go through the facility are processed, it is up to the customer requirements as to whether they want the lupins dehulled or not.

Enjoying the view of Incheon port from the top of the Sun Kwang silo facility were Chris Butler (left), Shackleton, CBH government and industry relations adviser Rob Dickie, Kathy Saunders, Southern Brook, Bryan Kilpatrick, Wagin, Kristan Kelly, Bindoon, CBH North Asia account manager Yuri Han, Judith Foss, Bruce Rock, Shane Hill, Yealering and Jasmyn Allen, Yuna.

When processed the lupins are cracked slightly which enables the hulls to be removed and so the kernel remains.

On average, once processed, 66pc of the lupins from Australia are kernel and the rest is hull.

Sun Kwang has achieved results of 71pc kernel and 29pc hull and this efficiency is something they are looking to achieve more from the lupins they source.

In terms of WA lupins, Sun Kwang president Captain Do Heui Lee said they were always keen to import more and wanted as high a protein level as possible.

The most lupins the company has ever imported in one year was 342,116t in 2000, while 2012 was also a big year with 321,664t.

In comparison last year the company imported 162,671t.

The lupins they import range from 30-32pc crude protein and a crude fibre of 15-17pc.

Once processed the lupin kernel can hit protein levels between 36-38pc, while the hull contains 11-13pc protein.

The hull is used as a source of fibre or roughage in feed as it ranges from 36-38pc crude fibre and mostly the lupin kernels and hull go into the country's cattle and pig feed sector.

The relationship between CBH and Sun Kwang has always been strong, with CBH/Grain Pool supplying the majority of the lupins to the facility since its processing plant was built in 1987.

Another division of the Sun Myung Group, which owns Sun Kwang, also operates the Philasun company, which acts as the exclusive agent for feed wheat on behalf of CBH in Korea.

Yuna lupin grower Jasmyn Allen was on the tour and said she was keen to find out why there was variation in volumes bought over the years.

"They showed a graph of their buying history and there was some elasticity in terms of the amount of lupins they bought each year," Ms Allen said.

"As growers we feel the lupin price often reflects that.

"Some times you can have a good win on lupins and all of a sudden they fall to $260 a tonne and you wonder why.

"Lupins are very valuable to the soils in our area and to have them in the mix is valued on our property.

"Basically it seems to go on price and availability and if we have a good year and lots of lupins are produced and the price is down they will buy from us, but if we are on a low production year and the price is up they will buy soybeans as an alternative.

"It was interesting that they value the lupin husk as well and add that to the feed mix and with mainly feedlotted livestock in Korea, having roughage in the system is important to them."