Too easy as MLA launches new spring lamb campaign

A six-week campaign was launched today to convince consumers that lamb will brighten up their boring mid-week meal repertoire.

Meat & Livestock Australia's new spring lamb campaign aims to build on the successful "Too Easy" campaign and includes a range of activities to appeal to consumers when they're looking for ideas for weeknight dinners.

MLA domestic market manager Graeme Yardy said the spring lamb campaign was aimed at educating and building confidence for Australians to cook lamb as part of their routine meals.

"From classic 'go to' recipes to simple cooking methods, the campaign is designed to demonstrate the ease of how to cook with lamb, inspiring consumers to eat differently, and break from their routine meal behaviours," Mr Yardy said.

"People have less time to prepare and cook meals, driving demand for convenience and easy meals.

"Nearly four in 10 meat purchases are made on the day of consumption and the routine mid-week meal occasions account for 85pc of meal purchases.

"Last year's 'Too Easy' spring lamb campaign was successful in meeting consumer needs by demonstrating how lamb is suitable for mid-week meals and highlighting the versatile ways that lamb can be enjoyed.

"The new spring lamb campaign sets out to show Australians that cooking lamb really is easy by inspiring them in the lead-up to dinner, and educating consumers about the different cuts and ways lamb can be enjoyed."

The integrated campaign will appear across outdoor locations, like bus shelters, along with video, digital, social, in-store radio and point of sale material.

Point of sale material including posters and recipe booklets will feature easy lamb recipesl for spring.

