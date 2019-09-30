Police plea for increased farm security

POLICE across Western Australia are having some successes in prosecuting for livestock theft but they are continuing their Target Hardening program in regional and remote areas to try to reduce instances of crime from occurring.

Theft of livestock on farms has been on the rise across the country, coinciding with the rise of sheep meat and wool prices.

Farmers and rural property owners are being encouraged to lock gates, ramps and yards, install camera monitors, accurately record their livestock numbers at the earliest opportunity and be aware of incoming and outgoing traffic on the farm or around the property.

Detective sergeant David Haas, assistant to the deputy commissioner on issues of livestock and rural crime, said the Target Hardening program was an ongoing focus of the regional police officers who should be the first point of contact if the community believed a crime had been committed.

"The landscape in regional WA has changed and we need to do things to prevent us from becoming a victim of crime," sergeant Haas said.

"Some people will commit a crime regardless of our efforts but some are opportunistic and we can do something to stop that.

"If you see something say something.

"A lot of crime goes unreported and we want to change that.

"If crimes are happening in your area inform the local police.

"They should know what is going on in the local community."

Sergeant Haas said police patrolling was continuing and was flexible so if there was a need they could boost patrols in the "hot spots" or "to where the may be most useful".

WA Police have been working closely with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) in regards to livestock theft and would continue to do so as they had the expertise with livestock compliance and identification that was sometimes needed.

Sergeant Haas said some rural police officers came from farming backgrounds but not all and so working with DPIRD was important to help with understanding the issues with livestock.

He said placing identifying tags or brands on livestock at the earliest opportunity was "so important, because it doesn't give people a chance to take them and place their own ID tags on them instead".

"Record every movement of livestock properly and as soon as possible and abide by the National Vendor Declaration and National Livestock Identification System," sergeant Haas said.

"Take time to do it properly.

"Livestock are an investment so look after it.

"Make sure your gates and yards are locked up, especially if they are not near the home property.

"Block you loading ramps.

"Little things like that can make a difference."

Sergant Haas said that accurate information made policing much easier when trying to track livestock or farm machinery or items down in order to return to their owners.

"It's the simple things like locking sheds and not leaving keys in vehicles that will reduce opportunistic crimes," he said.

Sergeant Hass said bales of wool in a shed were a serious asset.

"As commodities are worth more they are seen as a target," he said.

"Tools and fuel are often the items that go missing.

"Firearms, make sure you abide by the legislation and keep them secured properly to prevent easy theft."

Sergeant Haas said keeping a detailed inventory of serial numbers of vehicles and workshop tools would provide valuable information to the police when investigating alleged offenses.

He said property owners should consider installing CCTV cameras around sheds and enter points as a deterrent and also to provide police with as much detail and evidence as possible.