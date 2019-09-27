Bullsbrook swallowed up by urban sprawl

Planning Minister Rita Saffioti.

PERTH's urban sprawl continues to envelop small towns and agricultural lands with the latest move by the State government to seek urban rezoning of Bullsbrook.

The decision comes after a three-month public consultation period to the amendments of the proposal closed in March 2019.

Planning Minister Rita Saffioti announced that more than 362 hectares in the suburb of Bullsbrook were proposed to be rezoned from rural to urban and urban deferred to accommodate future growth in the area, supporting the town centre redevelopment, future housing needs, and other local job-creating opportunities.

Ms Saffioti said "consultation was at the heart of these changes and we've listened to the community's thoughts on the future of the area".

She said the rezoning was part of the government's co-ordinated planning approach to managing land supply and future development in the north-east corridor.

"Together, they will open up enough land to last well into the future and transition Bullsbrook from a semi-rural township to a thriving urban community," Ms Saffioti said.

"The proposed town site expansion of Bullsbrook will be able to take advantage of future strategic employment lands proposed on the doorstep, providing hundreds of local job opportunities and is within the catchment area of the soon to be delivered Morley-Ellenbrook Line."

The rezoning will support the redevelopment of the Bullsbrook town centre and new job-creating urban centres, including residential, shopping and commercial precincts, schools, public open space and conservation areas.

It is anticipated that new residential development will accommodate about 5000 dwellings and 13,000 people.

The Metropolitan Region Scheme Amendment 1323/41 will zone about 210ha for urban development in South Bullsbrook.

Amendment 1324/41 will similarly zone about 152ha in Central Bullsbrook.

The land is identified for urban expansion in the North East Sub-regional Planning Framework (2018).

A third proposal to rezone about 63ha in North Bullsbrook will not be progressed at this time due to an adequate urban land supply in the area, concerns from affected landowners and further consideration of the Bullsbrook wastewater treatment plant buffer.

Swan Hills MLA Jessica Shaw said the rezoning decision marked another important step for the growth of the community in Bullsbrook.

"It provides for our future and strikes the right balance between jobs creation, environmental values and community development," Ms Shaw said.

"I'm so pleased that the State government has listened to our community and is delivering sustainable, sensible outcomes for our region."

There are some concerns however that the urbanisation of Bullsbrook may impact on the agricultural logistics routes in the area.